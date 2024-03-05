7 Best Korean perfume brands for men in 2024 

As the Hallyu wave continues to make its way across the world, Korean perfume brands are also getting popular in the current market. Perfume is one of the important necessities of daily life, and a good quality perfume can make a huge difference in setting a pleasant environment.

In Korea, perfumes have a very deep significance. For centuries, Korean people have been using perfume in rituals to eliminate negative energies, purify the mind, and protect the body. Considering the essence and the growing demand nowadays, let's explore the best Korean perfume brands for men.

7 Best Korean perfume brands for men to try in 2024

In Korea, people consider perfumes as a spiritual connection to nature. Therefore, the craftsmanship of fragrance in this country is exceptional and holistic. Team Sportskeeda has listed down the current top Korean perfume brands for men, a must-try in 2024.

1) Tamburins

Tamburins is a rapidly growing Korean perfume brand that offers an array of classy fragrances for both men and women. One of their top perfumes for men is Tamburins Chamo, a Floral Woody Musk fragrance.

The top notes of Chamo include Daisy and Clary Sage, while the middle notes are water notes and Cypress oil. The base notes are Musk, White Wood, and Amber.

Tamburins Chamo costs $104 as per the brand's website.

2) NONFICTION

NONFICTION is another popular Korean perfume brand that offers a wide range of unisex perfumes, with prices ranging from $69 to $155. Some of their perfumes for men are Gentle Night, In The Shower, and NEROLI DREAM.

In The Shower is a woody fragrance with a Campari accord. The fragrance has notes of Patchouli, Guaiac Wood, Bitter Orange, and Campari.

This NONFICTION perfume is available for $155 on the official website.

3) ELOREA

This Korean perfume brand offers unisex perfumes, good for everyday use as well as for special occasions. Their Fire fragrance, which offers a leather scent, is a popular choice for men.

The top notes of Fire include Lime, Camellia, and Nutmeg, while the middle notes are Violet, Lemon, Iris, and Mandarin Orange. The base notes are Leather, Amber, Rose, and Juniper Berries.

The product is available for $125 on the brand's website.

4) W.DRESSROOM

W.DRESSROOM is a Korean fragrance brand popular among for its affordable price range as well as natural and fresh fragrances. Among their many offerings, Dress Perfume No.18 Gentleman Code is a popular perfume for men.

W.DRESSROOM's Gentleman Code is a water-based, undiluted perfume that has a natural scent. It has a classic oriental scent with notes of bergamot and cinnamon.

It's available for $11.98 on the brand's website.

5) GRANDHAND.

GRANDHAND. is a homemade Korean perfume brand that is popular for its everyday fragrance range. Among a variety of perfumes, Weimar Eau de Perfume is famous for men and has a fresh fragrance.

The key notes of this fragrance are Marine, Jasmine, Geranium, Cedarwood, Amber, and Melon. As per the brand, the perfume is designed to last 5-6 hours when applied to the skin.

GRANDHAND. Weimar is available for $122.20 on the official website.

6) A'ddict

Another budding Korean perfume brand is A'ddict, famous for its non-alcoholic formulation for fragrances which they claim are safe for sensitive skin. Before Sunset is one of their popular choice of fragrance for men.

A'ddict Before Sunset perfume is a water-based fragrance that has a gentle and autumn-like scent. The perfume has a blend of citrus and Neroli, with subtle Musk.

As per the brand's website, its price is $72.

7) Pesade

Pesade is a Korean perfume brand known for its clean and soft scents. The New Error is one of the popular perfumes for men from this brand.

Pesade The New Error has a warm, spicy, and citrusy perfume. Its top notes are Bergamot and Orange, with Citrus, Rose, Tea Leaves, Sesame, Rum, Pepper, Cedarwood, and Musk as the base.

As per the brand's website, the price of the product is about $56.21.

These are some of the best Korean perfume brands for men which are a must to try in 2024. All the mentioned products are available on the official websites of the brands.