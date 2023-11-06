Blackpink's Jennie was recently featured in Tamburin's latest Instagram post, marking a collaboration with the luxury brand to showcase their new perfume collection. The campaign photoshoot took place in Seoul, South Korea, which is well known as the perfume brand's place of origin. In the photos, the K-pop sensation was dressed in an all-black ensemble, providing a striking contrast to the sleek white packaging of the brand's new product.

Tamburins latest perfume collection revolves around the theme "The Day Of Sorceress." Jennie wore an elegant, chic and short-sleeved, collared black dress with a sheer headscarf and white socks with the Tamburins perfume bottle standing out a lot more with its pearly handle and sleek bottle.

Her Instagram fans swooned over her visuals, stating that she looked like a "pretty queen" in the post while she posing on a light grey couch. The post was flooded with heart emojis and compliments her fans were in complete awe and couldn't help but express their admiration.

Fans flood Blackpink Jennie's Instagram with praise after her latest Tamburins post

Black Pink's Jennie paired her elegant and chic ensemble with a minimal, effortless hair and makeup look, which made her look like a pretty queen. She sported a sheer headscarf and open flowy hair in the visual for the Instagram post.

The fashion-forward K-pop singer accessorized her look with the Korean perfume, Tamburins latest collection. The chic, small bottle with its pearly, white handle was the star of the visual. Her choice of colors for the outfit, made the bottle look even more radiant and elegant.

For her makeup, she opted for a 'no-makeup' look, just making her skin look radiant with a dewy foundation and a light hint of mascara. She made her lips look natural with a light pink tint, to add a healthy dose of color to her lips without intensifying it a lot. This helped her create and maintain the visual of a sorceress according to the brand's campaign theme.

Fans couldn't stop admiring Jennie's radiant beauty, as several of them stated that she looked like a pretty queen or princess in the Tamburins latest Instagram post. Some even went onto saying that the post depicted cuteness overload, with Instagram fans saying that they had missed seeing her all this while. Tamburins latest perfume collection is all set to release on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

In other news, Blackpink Jennie's highly-anticipated single "You & Me" was released on October 6, 2023, accompanied by an entertaining dance video. Fans across the globe found themselves captivated by her mesmerizing visuals, her stylish outsits, her impressive vocals, and a lot of other standout elements that she delivered with this unforgettable video.