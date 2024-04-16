7 Best makeup products from Maria Sharapova’s Supergoop brand in 2024 

The name Maria Sharapova, which is linked to tennis supremacy, has had a big influence on the sports and cosmetics industries. since retiring, Maria Sharapova has concentrated on her business endeavors, which include her partnership with Supergoop. This sunscreen startup now makes busy-life skincare and beauty products.

Maria Sharapova's name brings together the ideas of athletic performance and skin health, which makes the Supergoop brand a favorite among both athletes and beauty fans. A lot of people connect with her desire to promote health and protect against sun damage, which is in line with the brand's goal.

Top 7 makeup picks from Supergoop by Maria Sharapova in 2024

Explore the best makeup offerings from the Supergoop brand in 2024, handpicked by Maria Sharapova:

1) Daily essential: Protec(tint) Daily Skin Tint SPF 50

Daily essential: Supergoop Protec(tint) Daily Skin Tint SPF 50 (Image via Supergoop)

The Protec(tint) Daily Skin Tint SPF 50 is a lightweight product from the Supergoop brand, priced at $44 on the brand website. It combines lightweight coverage with serious sun protection. This skin tint offers a natural finish, enhancing the skin's appearance without heavy makeup.

Based on Maria Sharapova's Supergoop website, with its crease-resistant feature, it can add a fresh look throughout the day, mainly for people, seeking minimal yet effective makeup.

2) Nourishing lip color: Lipshade 100% Mineral Lip Color SPF 30

Nourishing lip color: Supergoop Lipshade 100% Mineral Lip Color SPF 30 (Image via Supergoop)

Supergoop offers the Lipshade 100% Mineral Lip Color SPF 30 for $24, on the brand website. This lip product nourishes while providing a pop of color, with its mineral SPF protection.

As the brand website suggests, the balmy texture and peppermint hint help maintain color intensity. Also, it leaves your lips soft and conditioned with natural butter and peptides.

3) Radiant finish: (Glow)setting 100% Mineral Powder SPF 35 Refill

Radiant finish: (Glow)setting 100% Mineral Powder SPF 35 Refill (Image via Supergoop)

The (Glow)setting 100% Mineral Powder SPF 35, available for $24 on the brand website, is a luminous setting powder from the Supergoop brand. Its refilling design and built-in brush make it ideal for travel.

As the brand website suggests, the powder sets makeup and adds a shimmery shine. Its non-comedogenic composition gives all skin types a flawless, luminous finish.

4) Hydrating protection: Triple Prep Weightless Multitasking Moisturizer SPF 40

Hydrating protection: Triple Prep Weightless Multitasking Moisturizer SPF 40 (Image via Supergoop)

Triple Prep Weightless Multitasking Moisturizer SPF 40 by the Supergoop brand sells for $48. It offers hydration, sun protection, and a moisture barrier support in one. As the Maria Sharapova's Supergoop website claims, its weightless formula absorbs quickly, perfect for pre-makeup application or standalone use.

This moisturizer is particularly beneficial for normal to oily skin types, ensuring a balanced and refreshed complexion throughout the day.

5) Adventurous lip care: PLAY Lip Shield SPF 30

Adventurous lip care: PLAY Lip Shield SPF 30 (Image via Supergoop)

Priced at $30 on the brand website, the PLAY Lip Shield SPF 30 from the Supergoop brand is designed for dynamic lifestyles.

As the brand website suggests, this lip balm trio offers essential moisture and SPF protection with a choice of tropical flavors. Its water-resistant formula is ideal for outdoor activities, ensuring lips remain hydrated and protected under the sun.

6) Gentle rejuvenation: Daily Dose Bioretinol + Mineral SPF 40

Gentle rejuvenation: Daily Dose Bioretinol + Mineral SPF 40 from Supergoop by Maria Sharapova (Image via Supergoop)

The Daily Dose Bioretinol + Mineral SPF 40, costing $48 on the brand website, is a revolutionary offering from the Supergoop brand. It combines the benefits of bio-retinol and SPF protection in a daytime formula.

According to the official website, it targets fine lines and rejuvenates the skin without the harsh effects of traditional retinol. Suitable for all skin types, it may help get a smoother, more vibrant complexion.

7) Refreshing Set Mist: (Re)setting Refreshing Mist SPF 40

Refreshing Set Mist: (Re)setting Refreshing Mist SPF 40 (Image via Supergoop)

The (Re)setting Refreshing Mist SPF 40 from the brand is available for $34 on the brand website. This face mist sets makeup and offers reapplication of SPF throughout the day.

As described by the website, its ultrafine, hydrating spray refreshes the skin and keeps makeup intact. Being water and sweat-resistant for 40 minutes, it’s perfect for a quick touch-up and a durable and fresh look.

The Supergoop brand offers a tempting range of makeup items for busy people who care about both looking good and staying safe. Maria Sharapova has influenced all the products and are made to be useful and look good.

