Makeup setting sprays do the important task of keeping makeup fresh through long hours of wear. They are the last but most important step in the application of makeup, with some makeup experts recommending using them in between other steps.

Different makeup setting sprays exist for different skin types, and some have proven to be mature-skin friendly. These products help smooth fine lines and wrinkles and reduce the appearance of pronounced textures.

A good setting spray ensures the makeup stays in place without forming fine lines or drying out the skin. When selecting a good setting spray for mature skin, certain characteristics should be ticked off the box, including; the ability to lock in hydration, flexibility, and lightweightedness, to reduce the feeling of too many products on the skin.

7 Best makeup setting sprays for mature skin in 2024

1) Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Super Setter is a long-lasting makeup spray

The Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Super Setter is a long-lasting makeup spray (Image via Nordstrom)

This setting spray from Benefit Cosmetics is a favorite amongst makeup experts. The brand describes the product as long-lasting, helping to lock in makeup for up to 16 hours. The product is said to be lightweight and also helps to blur pores and fine lines, leaving your skin hydrated, smooth, and refreshed.

This micro-fine setting mist comprises hydrogenated castor oil, silica, parfum, limonene, butylene glycol, and water. It doesn't contain any alcohol and is sold for $35 on Nordstrom.

2) e.l.f cosmetics mist and setting spray

The e.l.f cosmetics mist and setting spray (Image via Amazon)

This setting mist from e.l.f cosmetics is a vegan-certified product and according to multiple reviews, ensures long-lasting makeup all day. Apart from keeping a long-lasting makeover, the product's formula aims at revitalizing makeup with just a few sprays on the makeup brush before use.

The product contains green tea, cucumber, aloe, and vitamins A, C, and E which according to the brand help hydrate the skin. The product is sold for $10.99 on Amazon.

3) Urban Decay All-nighter makeup setting spray

The Urban Decay All-nighter makeup setting spray (Image via Amazon)

This setting spray from Urban Decay is one of Amazon's best sellers and ranks well in Amazon's top 100 in beauty and personal care. This product, according to the brand, is long-lasting as it lasts up to 16 hours. According to the makers, this product is also good for all skin types and gives off a natural finish after use, making the face look smooth and fine. This setting spray sells for $23.98 on Amazon.

4) Rare Beauty Always an Optimist 4 in 1 prime and mist set

The Rare Beauty Always an Optimist 4 in-1 prime and mist set (Image via Amazon)

According to the brand description, the setting mist from Rare Beauty is an all-in-one mist that creates a refreshed complexion when sprayed over a makeover. The product comprises a botanical blend of white water lily and gardenia which according to the brand helps to calm and soothe the skin.

It also features sodium hyaluronate and niacinamide that helps give the appearance of smoother and plumper skin. This bi-phase product sells for $31.50 on Amazon.

5) One size On Till Dawn mattifying waterproof spray

The One Size On Till Dawn mattifying waterproof spray (Image via Walmart)

This setting spray from One Size is waterproof. The aerosol product is lightweight and non-sticky and according to the brand, boasts a texture-solving formula that helps smooth out creases and fine lines by absorbing oil and tightening pores.

The makeup setting spray supposedly ensures a blurred and flawless matte finish that lasts up to 16 hours. This setting spray is sold at Walmart for $48.

6) Pixi beauty makeup fixing mist

The Pixi Beauty makeup fixing mist (Image via Amazon)

This setting mist from Pixi brand is Amazon's choice in foundation makeup. According to the maker, the product helps set makeup while also protecting and giving it a dewy finish. Multiple reviews state that the Pixi setting spray refreshes makeup and hydrates the skin while also adding glow.

Lastly, this makeup setting spray can also be applied to the hair. The product comprises rose flower oil, lavender oil, and propolis extract. It is sold for $15 on Amazon.

7) Mac fix and stay over setting spray

The Mac fix and stay over setting spray (Image via Nordstrom)

This setting spray from Mac Cosmetics reportedly locks in makeup for over 16 hours and is alcohol-free. Makeup experts have described the product as weightless and boasting of a hydrating and antioxidant formula.

According to the brand, the product protects your skin against UV rays and environmental pollution. The makeup setting spray is transfer-resistant and is sold for $35 on Nordstrom.

These makeup setting sprays have received positive reviews on multiple beauty review sites with results that are suitable for mature skin.