7 Best nose patch options for blackheads and pores

A recently popular skincare trend involves using of a nose patch to remove gunk and blackheads from the T-zone, especially the nose. These patches are usually used to remove blackheads and non-inflammatory acne known as open comedones. Since both issues arise from the pores being clogged with sebum and dead skin cells, a pore strip helps in unclogging the pores, providing a painless and easy removal at home.

Similar to acne patches, nose patches are produced by multiple brands and have brought efficient and visible results for beauty enthusiasts as the product has received positive reviews across social media platforms.

While some claim that using a nose patch is not healthy for the skin, contrary to what the claim is, one can use a nose patch at least once a week or at a lesser frequency depending on the occurrence of blackheads and clogged pores in their T-zone.

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Nose, Ulta Charcoal Nose Strips, and more: 7 best nose patches to deal with blackheads and pores

1) FORMULA 10.0.6 - Down to the Pore Strips ($7.99):

Formula 10.0.6- Down to the Pore Strips are designed to target the T-zone, preventing the development and eruption of comedones. It features a combination of charcoal paired with witch hazel that removes stubborn impurities and oil from the pores to offer an “all clear” feeling to the skin while combating blackheads as well.

The Down to the Pore Strips can be used on the nose, forehead, and chin, making them ideal for all skin types. However, dry skin beauties must run a test with this mask, as it works by drying onto the skin before removal.

2) TONYMOLY Tako Pore One Shot Nose Pack ($3.50):

TONYMOLY’s Tako Pore One Shot Nose Pack fits around the nook and cranny of most nose shapes and goes up to the forehead to target hard-to-reach blackheads and sebum pockets around the nose.

It consists of a suction-power-infused cotton sheet that holds onto the pores with a blend of Madagascar mud and black peat water that deeply cleanses the pores. The nose patch also consists of dead sea salt and taurine, which calm the skin after extraction.

3) Ulta Charcoal Nose Strips ($2):

Ulta Beauty’s charcoal nose strips are formulated to deep cleanse the pores and remove blackheads and dirt from the nose. These are cruelty-free nose strips, with charcoal as the hero ingredient that acts like a magnet to draw out blackheads and impurities, aloe vera to soothe the skin, and witch hazel extract to tighten and tone the pores.

4) Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Nose Pore Pimple Patches ($17.99):

The Hero Cosmetics Might Patch Nose Pore Pimple Patches claim to help with clearer-looking pores in just six hours of use. The brand calls it the next-gen nose strip which is gentle on the skin and deals with pores, pimples, and oil overnight owing to its gunk-absorbing hydrocolloid.

The nose pore pimple patches flex to fit various nose contours and are designed with extra slits to customize the fit. Additionally, the nose patches turn white as it absorb oily gunk and are painless to peel off.

5) Starface Lift Off Blackhead Removing Pore Strips ($5.97):

The Starface Lift Off Blackhead Removing Pore Strips are designed to balance, soothe, and unclog the pores by gently lifting away oil and dirt. The pore strips free blackheads without disrupting the skin’s natural moisture barrier and are easy on the skin.

The Starface pore strips are infused with witch hazel for reducing inflammation, aloe vera to calm the skin, and allantoin to hydrate the skin and encourage cell turnover.

6) Peace Out Oil-Absorbing Pore Treatment Strips ($19):

Infused with hydrocolloid polymer technology, the Peace Out oil-absorbing pore treatment strips remove dead skin cells, excess sebum, and dirt from within the pores. These pore treatment strips feature retinol to minimize and refine the look of pores and DMAE to shrink enlarged pores.

Peace Out’s oil-absorbing pore treatment strips refine pores in as little as four to six hours of use.

7) Hydropeptide Bambusa Blackhead Banisher ($22):

This is an elevated nose strip that removes dirt and oil with ingredients like bamboo extract, charcoal, volcanic ash, and a hydropeptide formula that minimizes the appearance of pores in the nose area, along with witch hazel that clarifies the skin.

It is also infused with aloe, glycerin, allantoin, and sacred lotus flower extract to hydrate and soothe the skin while exfoliating clogged pores and blackheads.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1) Do nose pore strips cause spider veins?

It is a myth that nose strips break capillaries owing to the pull that it entails. While pulling the strip suddenly can cause trauma to the skin, the strips aren’t strong enough to cause damage to the blood vessels around the nose.

2) What is the correct way to use nose patches?

It is important to cleanse the face before applying a nose strip and to steam the face if possible. Additionally, it is important to moisturize the face after using a nose strip for pore exfoliation.

3) When should one avoid using nose strips?

If one has red, inflamed skin or active acne, it is advised that the use of nose strips be avoided. Additionally, people with extremely dry skin must not use the strips regularly.