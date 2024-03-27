7 Best pet-friendly home decor ideas to try in 2024

Pet-friendly home decor is all about keeping the space not only stylish but as tidy as possible. This will help create a perfect sanctuary and harmonious living space that pets and their humans alike will love and feel at home in.

While it’s not easy to make the home stylish and functional while keeping the space safe and comfortable for beloved furry companions, with little creativity, planning, and inspiration, it’s possible to achieve a pet-friendly home without compromising on style. Two things can make the best pet-friendly home decor—pieces that pets can’t mess with and pet items that can add a sense of style and beauty to the interior decor.

Thus, exploring pet-friendly home decor ideas that can maintain the cleanliness and style of a home while keeping the pets happy can aid in transforming your space.

7 Best pet-friendly home decor ideas

From switching usual home decor items to more pet-friendly pieces to decorating with pet furniture, we’ve curated some of the best pet-friendly home decor ideas that can transform any space into a haven for both pets and their humans.

Add comfy floor cushions

Replace fancy rugs with pet-friendly ones

Switch wooden decor to something metallic

Add picture ledges on the wall

Opt for glass door display cabinets

Install a wall-mounted cat bed

Use washable slipcovers

1) Add comfy floor cushions

A bunch of comfy, fluffy floor cushions are great additional seating for creating a chill-out space in the home. Plus, they serve double duty as a snuggly pet bed or sleeping spot for dogs and cats—a perfect place to lounge on for both pets and their humans.

Whatever the interior design, there's a floor cushion to fit any style, as they come in various styles, sizes, textures, and colors. However, to make it a truly pet-friendly home decor idea, you have to pick the right fabrics for floor cushions. Ideally, quality textiles should be picked that can withstand the pet's claws and aren't a magnet for pet hair like smooth tapestries, rayon, microfiber, and leathers.

2) Replace fancy rugs with pet-friendly ones

Area rugs are indispensable home decor items, as they can transform the appeal of the interior by adding not only functionality but also color, style, and warmth. But with pets at home, those fancy rugs can easily get dirty from pet hair and the dirt the pets bring from outdoors.

For the right home decor, the idea is to pick a stylish rug made of material that is pet-friendly. Man-made fibers like polyester and nylon are the best bet, as they are easy to clean, so any muddy paw print can easily be washed out. Rugs made of performance fabrics that repel stains are another fantastic option.

3) Switch wooden decor to something metallic

Wooden decors at home, whether it's wall accents, key holders, sculptures, or the leg of the coffee table, can be the next favorite teething toy to an excitable furry companion, which won't do any good for keeping the space clean and stylish.

So, instead of decorating with wooden pieces at home, opt for more pet-friendly home decor like metal items. If there's a wooden planter, replace it with a metallic one, and the same goes for other home decor and furniture items.

4) Add picture ledges on the wall

Thinking of decorating an empty wall at home? It can be the perfect space for an ultimate play zone for cats, which can be created by mounting simple picture ledges on the wall, creating a staircase for your cats to climb on.

This savvy wall decor idea makes playtime more enjoyable for pets, while adding some personality and style to an otherwise plain, boring wall. Plus, wall ledges are pretty sturdy, so there's no need to worry about the pets accidentally tumbling off of them.

Personalize the cat wall space with different sizes or styles of wall ledges and paint them with interesting colors to match the interior style.

5) Opt for glass door display cabinets

Decorative or accent cabinets provide both storage and style in any room. They come in various styles, sizes, and materials, and can display different decorative items and collections, while looking like showpieces themselves. Unfortunately, with excitable pets running around, whatever's in those display cabinets can get knocked over or tuned into their next plaything.

Luckily, this pet-friendly home decor idea deals with that problem without compromising the room's aesthetic.

6) Install a wall-mounted cat bed

There are plenty of wall art decor ideas for homes, but this one is guaranteed to make the pets the happiest. It can be a cat hammock style, a wooden perch, or a rattan bed basket.

Line the interior of the basket with a plush blanket or an insert cushion to create a snug space for the cat to lounge on—a truly unique wall decor.

7) Use washable slipcovers

Soft couches in the living room are not only for humans to lounge and relax on, as they could function as an extra bed for cats and dogs as well. However, the problem is, their paw marks can make or break a stylish couch at home. Couches upholstered with luxe fabrics like velvet are also a magnet for pet hair.

To protect the sofa from pets and make the space more pet-friendly, use washable slipcovers. Tightly woven cotton, polyester, and other synthetic fabrics that don't have threadwork work best. They are a great solution for providing a barrier between the furry friends and the upholstery. Further, since slipcovers come in a range of styles and colors, this home decor idea won't compromise on the room's aesthetics.

Achieving a pet-friendly home that is both functional and stylish needs some thoughtful decor and home furniture choices. By prioritizing the safety and comfort of furry companions, these pet-friendly home decor ideas can help create an aesthetically pleasing space for everyone in the family.

