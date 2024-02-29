7 Best sea salt sprays for beautiful beachy waves

Here’s a hair care secret that will give anybody beautiful beach hair—sea salt sprays. These lightweight, salty hair mists make achieving effortlessly textured waves a breeze anytime and anywhere. Even away from the beach.

Plenty of texturizing sprays are out there, but nothing beats the wind-whipped, perfectly beachy waves that a trusty sea salt can achieve. It gives the hair some texture and holds with a sandy, crispy finish. A couple of spritzes here and there perks up fine and thin hair or thick and straight tresses. It’s a top-tier styling product one should have in their hair care arsenal.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the writer’s opinion. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite products. Please let us know more in the comments.

What is sea salt spray?

Sea salt sprays have similar formulas: water, salt, and added extracts. These hair sprays mimic the beachy waves one gets after a quick dip in the ocean—effortlessly curly hair with a slightly gritty texture with a matte finish. It adds instant volume that makes hair look fuller.

Along with a beautiful beachy effect, sea salt sprays remove excess oil buildup that weighs down the hair and gives it a touch of hold. Key ingredients in sea salt sprays—magnesium chloride, magnesium sulfate, kaolinite, and aloe—help remove dirt and toxins from hair and scalp and detangle hair. So, besides styling, they can also help control or prevent dandruff.

7 Best sea salt sprays

While others can needlessly dry the hair, these sea salt sprays surprisingly moisturize your hair.

Rizos Curls Texturizing Salt Spray

Davines This Is a Sea Salt Spray

OGX Moroccan Sea Salt Spray

Beauty by Earth Sea Salt Spray

Sun Bum Sea Spray

Odele Sea Salt Spray

Ceremonia Guava Beach Waves Spray

1. Rizos Curls Texturizing Salt Spray

This sea salt spray gives the hair plenty of volume and bounciness without that dreaded drying effect. It's a must-use for those with slightly dry and frizz-prone hair.

This one is pretty hydrating for a sea salt spray, thanks to its aloe vera juice and a blend of moisture-boosting humectants. Blue agave, red algae, and prickly pear extract help offset salt's drying effects on the hair.

Price: $20 (Ulta Beauty)

2. Davines This Is a Sea Salt Spray

Try this sea salt spray from one of the favorite sustainable hair care brands for truly freshly ocean-soaked waves. It uses three types of salt to create the saltiest formula that can add realistic grit to hair. Epsom salt, sea salt, and sodium chloride (table salt) create a natural-looking texture without frizz.

Price: $32 (Nordstrom)

3. OGX Moroccan Sea Salt Spray

With a minimal 11-ingredient formula, this sea salt spray is simple yet effective at getting a beautiful beachy texture. All without leaving hair tangled or too stiff. Sea salt and Epsom salt work together to give tresses that extra grit, while a touch of Argan oil keeps the hair shiny and not too crunchy.

Price: $9 (Ulta Beauty)

4. Beauty by Earth Sea Salt Spray

This vegan sea salt formula achieves a beachy hair definition for straight, wavy, and curly hair types. But it doesn't leave the hair with a straw-like texture, thanks to its lightweight plant oils and butter mix. It has hydrating aloe and moisturizing moringa oil, argan oil, and shea butter, keeping the hair bouncy and smooth even with the salty base.

Price: $20 (Amazon)

5. Sun Bum Sea Spray

This sea salt spray is a cult favorite for getting that gritty texture and slightly messy waves. It uses both Epsom salt and sea salt extract to achieve a true ocean-like effect. Meanwhile, the added charcoal powder leaves a mattifying effect that's perfect for use on oily hair.

Price: $17 (Ulta Beauty)

6. Odele Sea Salt Spray

With a simple formula of 13 ingredients, this sea salt spray adds fullness and definition to straight hair. Thanks to the added glycerin and hydrolyzed rice protein, it delivers bounciness and texture for hair that could use a little life without a drying, frizzy effect.

Price: $12 (Odele)

Read more: How to take care of frizzy hair?

7. Ceremonia Guava Beach Waves Spray

Here's a clean beauty option for getting natural beachy waves. A few spritzes of this salt spray give locks perfectly messy waves with crunchy definition and without any stickiness. It works on both damp and dry hair. The clean formula also leaves newly styled hair with a heavenly smell with its zesty guava fragrance.

Price: $20 (Sephora)

These sea salt sprays can be a miracle styling aid for anybody who wants to achieve effortless beachy waves. For best results, use sea salt sprays on damp hair. They are available at the mentioned prices on the brands' official websites and online stores like Sephora, Ulta Beauty, and Amazon.

Read more: 10 Best products to hold curls in place