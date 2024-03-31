7 TikTok decor trends to add personality to interior design

Homeowners looking to refresh the look of their homes can look at TikTok decor trends for plenty of inspiration and decor ideas. But with so many recommendations to scroll through, it can be overwhelming for anybody to navigate with confidence. Moreover, many decor ideas on TikTok could be a glorious hit or a frustrating miss.

Below, we’ve curated the top TikTok decor trends that are genuine faves and actually live up to the hype. From farmhouse decor to the viral cottage-core design, these home decor trends are what homeowners and decorators love right now on the social media app.

7 TikTok decor trends to add personality to homes

These TikTok decor trends, with millions of views, have earned their viral status and passed the keen eyes of beginner and seasoned decorators.

1) Farmhouse decor (626M views)

Full of neutral colors, comfy furniture, and rustic accents, farmhouse interior design embraces both the beautiful and practical. The farmhouse decor trend is all about bringing a simpler, cleaner aesthetic to home decorating, in other words, creating a welcoming and homey style.

To embrace this TikTok decor trend, try making the space look lived-in by putting favorite items on display and focusing on seemingly small details that can make any space charming like bathroom linens, area rugs, and slipcovers on chairs.

Functional antiques like distressed wooden shelves or kitchen counters will also add a lot of character and beauty to farmhouse interiors as well as woven elements to add texture to the interior design.

2) Vintage decor (472M views)

The heirloom era is increasingly becoming popular with younger generations, so it is not a surprise that the decor corner of TikTok has embraced it too. In vintage-inspired interiors, there are plenty of repurposed items, one-of-a-kind pieces, and rustic glam decor items that aim to make the space feel lived-in and with a lot of history.

Embrace vintage decorating with floral and bright prints for wallpapers and upholstered furniture, tassels and fringe on the tapestry and cushions, quilts, and rich colors in fabrics and furniture.

3) Dopamine decor (238M views)

Suppose brown and beige designs feel too neutral, dopamine decor will bring insights of joy and color into a home. Known for its daring color palettes, busy textures, and bold patterns, dopamine decor is all about creating a mood-boosting space by bringing a lot of character into the interior design.

To incorporate this TikTok trend into homes, throw subtlety into the window and choose playful colors and patterns for wallpapers, have fun with the shelving by adding brightly colored vases and fun tchotchkes, or go big with one bold color for the walls and furniture. And while a gallery wall isn’t a requirement in dopamine decor, colorful art, and framed mementos are embraced by the trend.

4) Checkerboard decor (167M views)

Adding a checkerboard pattern to the interior design is never a bad idea, so it’s no wonder it has become quite a trend on TikTok. Whether used in a statement area rug or the bathroom or kitchen tile, the traditional check patterns add a classic yet graphic and striking decor. It introduces a visual interest that feels whimsical and less expected.

To embrace this TikTok decor trend at home, opt for timeless and classic black and white check patterned tiles or painted checkered floors using happy, vibrant colors. Using a two-tone or monochrome color palette for checkered soft furnishings like rugs, towels, curtains, upholstery, and linens is another way to introduce the style into the design.

5) Maximalist decor (100M views)

With many TikTok decor trends embracing more personality and character, it’s no surprise that maximalist decorating made it on the list. Paying homage to treasured collections and passions, maximalist spaces aim to make a lived-in, cozy space that evokes a sense of comfort and warmth. Bold colors, patterns, and textures as well as an abundance of art, fabrics, and objects are all known characteristics of this decor style.

To embrace the maximalist decor, be bold from the get-go by choosing bright colors for the wall, a great scenic wallpaper, or a large-scale pattern on the tapestry. When it comes to other decor elements, the ‘more is more’ approach will feel right at home—think chunky frames for the gallery wall or designing with collectibles.

6) Pastel decor (35M views)

Pastel hues add a certain softness to any space but are not quite neutral and plain. Also far from bold colors, pastel shades infuse the room with colors more subtly and calmly. Whether it’s dusty pink, mint green, or a muted shade of lavender, pastel decor can add a whimsical and sweet sophistication to the interior design.

To nail this TikTok decor trend, pick muted shades for painting the walls or when choosing wallpapers—think of a mint green bathroom or a baby pink bedroom. Place fabrics for tufted sectionals and tapestry will also feel at home in this decor style.

7) Cottagecore decor (29.9M views)

Cottagecore is another TikTok decor trend that embraces a simple, lived-in space, which is characterized by a charming and whimsical aesthetic reminiscent of a frugal, rural lifestyle. It brings emphasis to floral patterns, vintage elements, and natural materials.

Embrace a cottagecore interior by using botanical prints and pastoral scenes on the wallpaper or window treatment, vintage rugs or floor coverages, wicker baskets as accent items, and indoor plants.

With endless decor trends going viral on TikTok, there’s a design aesthetic to fit everyone's interior decor style and preferences.

For anybody who wants to give their homes a refresh, these TikTok decor trends bring something new to the interior and they are also easy to recreate at home.

