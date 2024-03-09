7 Best modern farmhouse decor trends to follow in 2024

Showcase the style of the classic farmhouse look with a contemporary twist with this roundup of modern farmhouse decor trends to follow this year. While farmhouse decor has a timeless look that will be embraced year after year, the style can get a bit overdone.

Enter modern farmhouse decor, striking a balance between traditional and modern. It brings freshness to the traditional farmhouse design - still homey and neutral heavy, but less frilly and more minimalist and practical.

Modern farmhouse decor goes beyond rustic, shifting away from the rustic country, vintage-infused style and embracing a contemporary twist on the classic farmhouse aesthetic.

This article reflects the writer's opinion. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite trends. Please let us know more in the comments.

7 Best modern farmhouse decor trends to watch out for in 2024

One of the best things about the modern farmhouse style is its ability to evoke a homey vibe with its comfort and enduring charm. But this year, there are fewer typography signs on the wall and faux-distressed furniture and Buffalo checks items.

Modern farmhouse decor trends for 2024 are moving towards authentic items and putting a personalized spin on the style so that it doesn’t look overdone. These modern farmhouse decor ideas will nail that design aesthetic.

Organic materials

Contemporary lighting

Timber accessories

Metal accents

Period ceramics display

Variety of texture

Quilts

1. Organic materials

One modern farmhouse decor trend to watch out for this year is more organic materials. Their typically neutral color palette and organic silhouettes create a space that looks and feels homey. Wood, limestone, exposed brick, polished stone, limestone—these are just a couple of natural materials that can generate that cozy, earthy feel in modern farmhouse interiors.

For decor ideas, try adding straw woven baskets, natural wood home furniture, and stone tabletops.

2. Contemporary lighting

Contemporary lighting adds a sophisticated contemporary spin to classic farmhouse decor. The year will see plenty of this modern farmhouse decor trend in lighting fixtures that unites vintage and modern charms, featuring interesting contrasts of light and dark against a neutral backdrop.

Think classic black shade pendant lights, dark metal chandeliers, or wooden linear lights featuring modern shapes and defined lines.

3. Timber accessories

Wood plays a huge role in modern farmhouse interiors. But forget faux wood finishes, this year’s modern farmhouse decor trend will embrace authenticity. That includes solid wood home furnishings, from wood furniture pieces to timber accents and wall art decor.

For the type of wood, reclaimed, untreated, and weathered wood will give that authentically rustic look of modern farmhouse style.

4. Metal accents

Overstuffing the interior with wood and rustic elements is out this year. The trend this year will embrace a good symmetry between modern and vintage, adding sleek, industrial elements to balance the classic farmhouse look.

Expect plenty of metal everywhere in a modern farmhouse interior, from lighting to design accents to wall decor and furniture. Think of mirrors with metal plating that look classy and can make the space look brighter and more inviting.

5. Period ceramics display

This year’s modern farmhouse decor trend doubles up on decor items that show personality and authenticity, using special mementos as decor elements to bring artful layers that hold special meaning.

Unique ceramic pieces will be lining up the walls, tabletops, and kitchen counters, adding intricate details, textures, colors, and stories to every space.

6. Variety of texture

With the massive use of neutral colors in modern farmhouse design, using different textures, patterns, and materials creates a character-rich aesthetic.

Homeowners and decorators can expect this modern farmhouse decor trend throughout different applications—a mix of textures in decor items and accent pieces, flooring, wall art, and furniture.

7. Quilts

A classic farmhouse-style find, quilts will feel right at home in modern farmhouse interiors. But to make this decorative accessory contemporary, pick quilts fashioned with bold, vibrant colors instead of the typical floral and paisley styles.

This modern farmhouse decor adds a certain coziness to the living room or bedroom.

These home decor ideas bring together the clean sophistication of modern style and the rustic allure of classic farmhouse aesthetics.

By fusing authenticity, warmth, and contemporary elegance together, this year’s modern farmhouse decor trends promise to create spaces that exude both charm and comfort.