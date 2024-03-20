7 Window treatment ways to instantly improve interior decor

Whether hanging curtains, drapery panels, or roller shades, window treatments are the finishing touch that can instantly dress up interiors and add a sense of luxury to every room. Think of them as functional jewelry to the space, a great outfit that can shield the space from too much lighting and improve privacy while leveling up the space by bringing color, personality, texture, and a custom feel.

From classic sheer curtains covering a large bay window in the living room that creates a refreshingly open vibe to dramatic drapery to make the bedroom look more luxurious or a mix of both, the possibilities are endless when picking window treatments.

1) Roman shades

Roman shades balance utility and style, a classic and chic modern window treatment that can be dressed up or down to fit any home interior design. Its classic look features tailored styling with two draping fold styles, which adds a sophisticated softness that will make windows look crisp and polished.

Plus, the customization options for Roman shades are endless—the fabric can be picked to match the room's color or the accent chair and can be hand-operated or motorized.

2) Sheer curtains

For rooms with a little more natural lighting without making the windows look bare and boring, sheer curtains are the best bet. They will add some romantic, ethereal aesthetic to the window area without making the room feel too closed off; plus, the sheer panels allow maximum light to enter and brighten the room.

Install sheer curtains up to the ceiling to nail this simple but cozy window cover. It will make the window appear much bigger and the room larger.

3) Lambrequins

This decorative drapery is a traditional, retro home decor meant to bring a timeless charm to the windows. Perfect for windows where privacy and blocking off sunlight are not priorities, lambrequins can be eye-catching elements that amp up any room's style. They are a simple yet sophisticated way to add style, shape, and movement to the room without yards of heavy, flowy curtain fabric.

4) Ruffle valance

This window treatment idea brings a chic countryside cottage allure to the windows with its unique ruffling design. It was paired with lace trimmings, a ruffle valance that makes for the perfect outfit for windows in rooms that need a dose of natural light and don’t require much privacy. Ruffle valances can be used on their own or paired with window curtains.

Opt for rich, opulent fabrics like velvet or damask for ruffle valances that look truly stunning. Another option to make this window cover stand out is making a cocooning effect by matching the fabric valance with the wallpaper.

5) Natural shades

Window shades made of natural materials like organic fibers, rattan, bamboo, and wooden sticks are a fantastic window treatment idea to bring some cozy and casual feel into the room. Their organic appeal fits a Japandi-style interior but will also add an elegant exotic twist to modern homes.

They can let a little natural light shine and brighten the room while offering privacy.

6) Stained glass

Stained glass is a classic way to outfit windows and an incredibly excellent window treatment for homeowners and decorators who want to introduce a dose of color into the room. They can be done in endless designs, styles, and colors. While they may look colorfully painted wall art decor, stained glass enhances street-level privacy without blocking all the natural light.

Lastly, the beautiful, vibrant shadows stained glasses cast will make the interior look ethereal in the daytime.

7) Layered window treatments

This window treatment idea is for those who can’t choose between two window cover styles—mix and match window blinds and fabric curtains. This layering style will bring the windows a unique personality, extra texture, and functional purpose. The blinds will give privacy without blocking natural light, while the fabric curtain completely blocks the sun.

Treating windows is a must-do finishing touch to amp up the interior style, especially the living and dining rooms, where people spend a lot of time.

Choose the window treatment to compliment the home’s interior design and needs, which means picking up what is aesthetic and functional.

