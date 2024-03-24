Videos of liquid blushes have over 206 million views on TikTok owing to features like easy application, longevity, and versatility. Available in a wide shade range, liquid blushes are easy to blend and layer which makes them a common sight in most beauty arsenals.

Liquid blushes offer a glowing finish to the skin and are easy to apply. Additionally, a liquid blush formulation features a moisturizing and hydrating creamy texture that is blendable and easy to apply. Moreover, with brands like Rare Beauty rolling out best-selling liquid blush formulations, beauty enthusiasts have been inclined toward using liquid-based blushes.

Note: This is purely the writer's opinion. We might have missed a few products, let us know your opinion.

Which are the 8 Best liquid blushes of 2024?

With a plethora of liquid blushes in the beauty arena, it becomes confusing for beauty enthusiasts to choose. Hence, Team SK has compiled a list of the eight best liquid blushes of 2024:

Glossier Cloud Paint

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

NARS Afterglow Liquid Blush

e.l.f. Cosmetics Camo Liquid Blush

Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix

Saie Dew Blush

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Beauty Blush Wand

Benetint Liquid Lip Blush & Cheek Tint

1) Glossier Cloud Paint ($22):

With multiple TikTok review videos by beauty influencers, Glossier’s Cloud Paint makes it to the list of the best liquid-based blush formulations. Cloud Paint also features a collection of seamless blush shades with newly launched bronzer shades. It is easy to apply, and wear, and consists of a sheer texture that is easy to blend and layer.

Cloud Paint consists of collagen and blurring powder pigments that won’t accentuate the pores or skin’s texture.

2) Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush ($32):

Winner of Allure’s Best of Beauty Award, Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush is a long-lasting, weightless blush that builds and blends seamlessly. Available in thirteen satin and matte finish shades, Rare Beauty’s blush offers a second-skin finish and is vegan and cruelty-free.

Dubbed a 'Community Favourite' on Sephora, the Rare Beauty blush continues to be a sought-after product among beauty enthusiasts.

3) NARS Afterglow Liquid Blush ($44):

NARS Afterglow is a liquid-based blush featuring a skincare-infused, lightweight formula that delivers a rush of buildable color along with eight hours of hydration. The blush is infused with ingredients like vitamin E and sodium hyaluronate which nourish the skin barrier and offer antioxidant benefits.

4) e.l.f. Cosmetics Camo Liquid Blush ($7):

One of the highly pigmented drugstore blush formulas, the e.l.f Cosmetics Camo blush offers a long-lasting, dewy flush of color in nine skin tone flattering shades.

The liquid formula of the blush seamlessly blends with a lightweight texture. It comes with a rounded and grooved applicator that helps use the ideal amount of blush with every application.

5) Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix ($27):

Available in a varied shade range with matte, metallic, and high-shine finishes, the Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix is a multitasking product that features a long-wearing, creamy, pigmented formula that doubles up as lipstick and eyeshadow as well.

With up to 24 hours of wearability, the blush is a vegan, gluten-free, and cruelty-free formula that has been the recipient of Allure’s Best of Beauty Awards. The blush has an easy-gliding, waterproof formula.

6) Saie Dew Blush ($25):

Saie’s Dew Blush is a blendable, liquid-cream blush formula that comes with a chunky doe-foot applicator for easy application. The Dew blush melts into the cheeks and delivers an instant pop of color.

It is a lightweight, skin-friendly formula that creates a deep wash of color that doesn’t appear patchy or streaky. Available in eight flattering shades, the blush is infused with plant-derived glycerin, elderberry, and liquorice root.

7) Charlotte Tilbury Matte Beauty Blush Wand ($57):

Devoid of SLS and SLES, the Matte Beauty Blush Wand from Charlotte Tilbury features a highly pigmented, matte formula that is inspired by Charlotte Tilbury’s best-selling beauty light wands that are easy to dot and blend.

Available in four unique shades, the blush comes with a twistable sponge applicator that allows one to use the product under and alongside other makeup products.

8) Benetint Liquid Lip Blush & Cheek Tint ($33):

Generating over 683 million views on TikTok, the Benetint is a popular choice among fans of liquid blush formulations that are non-drying, long-lasting, and transfer-proof. A multi-use product, one coat of the tint is enough to offer a vibrant, all-day long-lasting color to the cheeks and the lips.

Originally developed for an exotic dancer, the Benetit was the first product sold at Benefit Cosmetics' original San Francisco boutique and has been a fan favorite since.

The abovementioned liquid blushes are some of the best-sellers and have received positive traction from beauty enthusiasts globally. Spanning drugstores to luxury formulations, these liquid blushes can accentuate beauty looks with a quick swipe.