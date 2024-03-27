8 Types of lamps to brighten up your home

Being one of the key aspects of the interior, as well as illuminating the space, different types of lamps can transform the look and feel of the house. Lamps can act as both a decorative accent and a functional piece.

From table and desk lamps to floor lamps and mood lighting, it can be hard to pick the right lamp for each room. Here's a list of various types of lamps with slightly distinct looks that can serve multiple functions.

Disclaimer: This list is curated by the writer. We may have missed out on a few things. Please let us know more in the comments.

8 Types of lamps to illuminate homes

We’ve curated 8 different types of lamps that can light up the room and add style and interesting accents to any interior design, as well as the best lamp designs for each area of the home.

Wall sconces

Piano lamps

Pendant lights

Buffet lamps

Torchiere lamps

Table lamps

Arc lamps

Tree lamps

1) Wall sconces

Sconces, which are a type of wall lamps, are decorative light fixtures usually installed in pairs on either side of the entryway or door to illuminate the path or hallway. They can be set up on walls to create ambiance or use their dimmed effect to set the mood in any room.

Wall sconces come in many styles and materials, from metal finishes and neutral tones that fit modern settings and bold shades. Adorned with intricate details, wall sconces are suitable for vintage or Goth home decor.

Besides walkways, decorative wall sconces are also perfect for adding ambient light layers to bedsides, vanities, above shelves, wall art decors, and more.

2) Piano lamps

While piano lamps are originally made to illuminate sheet music and organ keys, they are also useful for brightening up desk space. Generally minimal in design, piano lamps feature a slender build with a horizontal bulb encased in a hood that points all the illumination downwards.

Piano lamps are one of the best types of lamps to use as task lighting, whether for reading a book or playing a piano with a great advantage of its unique design that prevents any glare from the bulb.

3) Pendant lights

A lone fixture that hangs from the ceiling, either by a chain, cord, or metal rod, pendant lights hang in a straight line over dining sets, kitchen countertops, and coffee tables in the living room. They have strong decorative qualities and are a great way to brighten up a space as well as add opulence and drama.

From linear to lantern and cage pendant lights, from rattan to fabric and glass pendant lights, there are plenty of styles, shapes, textures, and materials to fit this ambient lighting to any decor space.

4) Buffet lamps

Buffet lamps, often referred to as the taller version of table lamps, are typically slender, and over 32 inches in height. It is one of the types of lamps that is designed for providing direct downward lighting to table settings and for illuminating the food.

With a lean shape, buffet lamps take up very little space. Place it in a home office desk without making the area look cluttered. And the increased height and elevated shade mean these lamps are out of the way when placed on tabletops.

5) Torchiere floor lamps

Torchieres, which is a type of floor lamp, features a tall body with an upward-facing shade. Its inverted shade design provides ambient or accent lighting to the room that bounces off the walls and ceiling, providing more luminescence than standard floor lanterns.

Torchiere floor lamps are so bright that they can be used as the sole source of lighting in a living room. They also come in interesting styles like contemporary frosted glass that fits modern interior decor well and Tiffany-style stained glass guaranteed to add a touch of elegance and luxury to any room.

6) Table lamps

Table lamps are generally used as reading lights, best placed on side tables next to the couch, on a counter, desktop, end table, or nightstand. It is one of the most common types of lamps to brighten up areas where extra illumination is required to better see tasks and projects without glare or eyestrain. They come in many versions or designs, but typically a smaller version of torchiere, buffet, and tripod lamps.

7) Arc lamps

Arc lamps feature a slender body paired with a long arm and extended lamp shade, which is a staple in many traditional and contemporary interior designs. With its arched design, it’s one of the types of lamps for homes that take little space but offer functional task lighting.

Arc lamps can also serve as an accent decor, which is best suited for corner areas where the light can arch over the sofa or table.

8) Tree lamps

Tree floor lamps come with a central stand and its several branches, each having their own lampshades. This unique design makes it one of the most interesting types of lamps that can provide both function and style to an interior design.

Generally, tree lamps will feature an adjustable gooseneck, which means the light can be pointed in any direction, including upwards. Tree lamps are ideal for placing in a corner or against a wall where they are less likely to get knocked over and can be an additional complement to the living room decor.

There are so many types of lamps that will add brightness and style to any interior space, each with its distinct qualities and uses. From task lighting like piano and table lamps to ambient lighting like wall sconces and pendant lights, keep in mind these aforementioned options based on the requirement of home.

