9 Best firming serums for tighter, firmer, plumper skin

Nothing trumps a youthful complexion, and when it comes to #skingoals, the best firming serums can make sagging, aging skin look firmer, plumper, tighter, and all-around younger-looking. Dubbed the “facelift in a bottle,” this anti-aging skincare staple features potent formulas that help the skin to “bounce” back into place.

Firming serums, also known as "lifting serums" or "skin tightening serums," fill the skin with the ingredients it needs to stay firm and plump, either directly or indirectly by adding ingredients that can encourage the skin to produce more of these substances. However, they are not a miracle cure for sagging skin.

Disclaimer: This list is curated by the writer. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite skincare products and brands. Please let us know more in the comments.

9 Best firming serums for ultra-bouncy complexion

Firming and tightening serums can help give the face a more lifted, sculpted appearance. So, for the skin that’s started to lose its elasticity, we’ve curated 9 of the best firming serums that skincare aficionados can rely on for firm, pulp, tight, and all-around bouncy complexion:

Glow Recipe Pomegranate Serum

Glossier Super Bounce

Omorovicza Gold Flash

Fresh Black Tea Serum

RoC Derm Correxion Serum Stick

The Outset Collagen Prep Serum

Caudalie Resveratrol Serum

Glow Recipe Plum Plump Serum

Kora Organics Stem Cell Serum

1) Glow Recipe Pomegranate Peptide Firming Serum

The Glow Recipe Firming Serum is a lightweight, antioxidant-rich skincare formula meant for easy absorption into the skin to give it immediate and long-lasting firming and lifting effects.

With pomegranate and polypeptides, which include the skincare powerhouse copper peptides, this product supports collagen and elastin production while plumping the skin with antioxidants to help repair, rebuild, nourish, and visibly soften the complexion and protect it from future damage.

The peptide serum also has hyaluronic acid that fills creases on the skin, treating the look of fine lines caused by dryness and making the complexion firmer with hydration.

Price: $45 (Glow Recipe)

2) Glossier Super Bounce Serum

The Glossier Serum features a refreshing, fast-absorbing formula with a silky texture that promises to give the complexion an instant soft, smooth finish without making it look and feel sticky.

With three molecular weights of hyaluronic acid, this firming serum gets to work in pulling moisture into the skin to hydrate multiple skin layers, giving it a plumper and firmer complexion from deep within that lasts long. It also has pro-vitamin B5, a skin-loving nutrient found naturally in lentils, avocados, and mushrooms, that helps make the skin look softer and more supple.

Price: $32 (Sephora)

3) Omorovicza Gold Flash Firming Serum

The Omorovicza Gold Flash Serum features an anti-aging skincare formula that repairs and retextures the skin to make it look firmer and more youthful. With an oil-free formulation using colloidal gold and polypeptides, the product repairs micro-damage on the skin like age spots and loss of firmness, delivering a visibly lifted complexion.

It also has bio-fermented concentrate that uses Budapest thermal bath minerals to inject the skin with healing benefits.

Price: $250 (Omorovicza)

4) Fresh Black Tea Firming Peptides Serum

The Fresh Black Tea Serum features a fast-penetrating texture that promises to give the skin immediate firming effects. With peptides and honeysuckle extract, the facial serum supports the skin's density and elasticity to give it a more lifted and sculpted appearance while delivering antioxidant protection against environmental factors that age the skin.

Price: $78 (Fresh)

5) RoC Derm Correxion Firming Serum Stick

The RoC Skincare Derm Correxion Serum boasts a unique easy-to-apply stick format designed to glide with ease and evenly massage the skin for better skincare results. With advanced Retinol formula and antioxidants from cranberry extract and vitamins C and E, the firming serum visibly reduces aging lines and wrinkles while boosting the skin's elasticity levels to improve its firmness and give it a naturally contoured look.

Price: $38.99 (RoC Skincare)

6) The Outset Firming and Plumping Vegan Collagen Prep Serum

The Outset Prep Vegan Collagen Face Serum features a vegan formula and a lightweight texture that preps and primes the skin to receive plumping hydration. With a 4-in-1 serum formula using vegan collagen, brassica napus seed cake extract, arnica, and hyaluronic acid, the product claims to hydrate, plump, brighten, and firm the complexion in four weeks while keeping the skin soothed from any irritation.

Price: $46 (The Outset)

7) Caudalie Resveratrol Lift Instant Firming Serum

The Caudalie serum has a retinol alternative formula designed to tackle common aging skin woes, from wrinkles and lines to dull and sagging skin. With resveratrol, vegan collagen, and hyaluronic acid, the product creates a potent antioxidant skincare that firms the complexion so the facial contours appear smoother with fewer visible lines and wrinkles.

Price: $84 (Sephora)

8) Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Serum

The Glow Recipe Plum Serum features a silky, lightweight gel texture that fills layers of skin with hydration to make it feel and look dewy and firm. With five molecular weights of hyaluronic acid and three types of antioxidant and vitamin C-rich plums, the product delivers deep juicy hydration while fighting fine lines and wrinkles to achieve a firm, youthful appearance.

This hyaluronic acid serum also has vitamin B5 and silk plant-based silk protein to further hydrate, boost the skin barrier, and protect the skin from free radicals.

Price: $45 (Glow Recipe)

9) Kora Organics Plant Stem Cell Firming Serum

The Kora Organics Plant Stem Cell Serum has a retinol-alternative formula and milky texture that nourishes the complexion and provides anti-aging care without irritation. With a blend of alfalfa extract and bakuchiol, the product delivers dual-action skincare that deals with visible signs of aging like lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin while preventing future aging complexion concerns.

Price: $77 (Sephora)

With frequent use, the best firming serums can fill and elevate skin creases to make the complexion more shapely and youthful-looking.

Anybody who wants to amp up their routine and transform their less-elastic skin into a plumper, more supple complexion, these skin-tightening serums are available for purchase at the mentioned prices on the official websites of the brands as well as in stores such as Sephora, Ulta, and Amazon.

