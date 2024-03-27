Alicia Keys' Skincare line launches Smoothing Peptide Cream: Cost and benefits

Alicia Keys' skincare line, Keys Soulcare, has recently launched the Firm Belief Smoothing Peptide Cream, which claims to offer long-lasting hydration and a supple feel to the skin. At its core, Alicia Keys' skincare brand is all about nourishing the skin and nurturing the soul.

Joining celebrities like Rihanna and Jessica Alba in celebrity beauty brand ventures, Alicia Keys' skincare line, Keys Soulcare, was developed in collaboration with prominent dermatologist Dr. Renee Snyder. Every product in the Keys Soulcare range is curated using soul-nurturing rituals and skin-enriching ingredients.

The beauty brand's newly launched Smoothing Peptide Cream is backed by clinical studies and is infused with five peptide complexes along with fermented astragalus extract. Alicia Keys' skincare line's Firm Belief Smoothing Peptide Cream retails for $40 and is available on the brand's website.

Alicia Keys' skincare line's Firm Belief Smoothing Peptide Cream is derm-developed

With the advent of multiple skincare products on the market, it is important to choose formulations that are clinically backed, non-comedogenic, and developed by dermatologists, all of which the Firm Belief Smoothing Peptide Cream checks off.

Skincare products at Alicia Keys' beauty brand are formulated using ingredients inspired by ancient beauty rituals and modern skin science with time-honored botanicals like manuka honey and hojicha powder.

Additionally, the combination of natural ingredients with proven components like ceramides and hyaluronic acid makes the brand's product range effective and sought-after.

Alicia Keys' involvement with the skincare brand comes from her personal struggle with her skin, which began to change when she indulged in self-care and became mindful of the energy around her.

Keys Soulcare's newly launched Firm Belief Smoothing Peptide Cream comprises ingredients like:

5 Peptide Complex: This ingredient leads to visible improvement in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for firm, smoother-looking skin.

Snow Mushroom: Snow mushroom is a hydrator packed with antioxidants and moisturizing polysaccharides.

Fermented Astralgus Extract: This ingredient is an adaptogenic herb, which means it helps the body combat stress, fatigue, and anxiety. In the formulation, fermented astragalus extract improves the skin's firmness.

What makes the smoothing peptide cream unique is that the formulation is clinically proven to hydrate the skin immediately as well as over time, along with reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The smoothing peptide cream replenishes dry and dull skin by imparting a smooth, supple, and radiant look.

The Keys Soulcare website mentions the ideal way of using the Firm Belief Smoothing Peptide Cream, which involves gently massaging the product onto the face, preferably cleansed skin. The website mentions that beauty enthusiasts must recite the affirmation "I am stronger than I know" when applying the newly launched peptide cream.

As per a four-week clinical study published on the Keys Soulcare website, 91% of the subjects reported that using the product showed visible improvement in the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines within one week, and 96% of the subjects agreed that their skin felt smoother after a week's use.

Alicia Keys' skincare brand's peptide cream has garnered multiple positive reviews and has been making the rounds as a sought-after skincare product by the beauty brand.

The Firm Belief Smoothing Peptide Cream is ideal to be incorporated into one's day and nighttime skincare regime. Suited for normal to dry skin types, the newly launched Keys Soulcare product retails for $40 on the brand's website and Amazon.