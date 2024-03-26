Sol de Janeiro launches Rio Radiance SPF 50 Collection: Cost and benefits

Known for products like the Brazillian Bum Bum Cream and Cheirosa Perfume range, Sol de Janeiro has now launched the Rio Radiance SPF 50 collection, which consists of three SPF-infused products.

Sofia Richie Grainge will be the face of the brand’s sun protection range and the campaign for the same has garnered positive traction from beauty enthusiasts. So far, Sol de Janeiro was known for its fragrances and body butter collection and the brand’s expansion into the sun protection vertical has generated a buzz among beauty enthusiasts.

The Rio Radiance SPF 50 Collection comprises Illuminating Body Balm ($40), Refreshing Body Spray ($36), and Illuminating Body Oil ($38). The collection will be available via the Sephora app starting March 26, 2024 and on the brand’s official website, starting March 27, 2024.

All about Sol de Janeiro's Rio Radiance SPF 50 Collection

With an array of hero products in its range, Sol de Janeiro wins over beauty enthusiasts owing to its unique and effective formulations. Videos of beauty influencers reviewing the brand’s Brazilian Bum Bum Cream have garnered lakhs of views and their mists are often sold out.

Now, their new launch is also set to take the market by storm.

Rio Radiance SPF 50 Body Lotion:

The Rio Radiance SPF 50 body lotion is a lightweight 100% mineral body lotion that leaves the skin feeling smooth and silky. It is infused with Capuacu butter, which offers non-greasy moisture, along with niacinamide, to brighten and even out the skin tone. What makes the body lotion unique is that it is infused with the Cheirosa 87 scent featuring notes of leite de coco and solar tuberose.

A tip for the ideal application mentioned by Sol de Janeiro is that one can minimize white cast by pre-moisturizing their skin with the brand’s body cream and then proceed with the Rio Radiance SPF 50 body lotion by working slowly in small sections. Allow the product to get absorbed into the skin for at least 15 minutes.

Rio Radiance SPF 50 Body Spray:

The Rio Radiance SPF 50 Body Spray refreshes and hydrates with coconut water and Vitamin C-rich pitanga extract, along with niacinamide that brightens the skin. Additionally, the body spray also consists of antioxidant-rich pongamia seed extracts and smells like the beachy and nostalgic Cheirosa 87 scent.

As per the results of the product's clinical study showcased on the brand's website, 96% of the subjects reported that the body spray made their skin look immediately hydrated, 95% of subjects said that the product seamlessly blended into their skin, and 100% of the subjects reported that the SPF product was easy to reapply.

Rio Radiance™ SPF 50 Body Oil:

Apart from an SPF-infused body lotion and body spray, Sol de Janeiro has also launched the Rio Radiance SPF 50 body oil, which deeply nourishes the skin and offers UVA/UVB broad spectrum SPF 50. The body oil is water-resistant for up to forty minutes and leaves a shimmering glow which flatters all skin tones.

Moreover, the body oil deeply nourishes the skin without leaving a greasy feeling and also offers an even skin tone.

Read More: Where to buy Sol de Janeiro Perfume Mist Gift Sets? Price, formulation, and other details explored

Sol de Janeiro's Rio Radiance SPF 50 collection will be available internationally in select countries starting in April and will be available on the brand's official website starting March 27, 2024.