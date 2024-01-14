Where to get Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 59 Perfume Mist: Price, notes, and other details explored

Sol de Janeiro, the American skincare and fragrance brand, has introduced a new scent, Cheirosa 59 Perfume Mist, to its collection of Brazillian-beach culture-inspired scents and creams. The Cheirosa 59 Perfume Mist is crafted with certified natural ingredients and features notes of vanilla orchid, whipped amber, velvet plum, sandalwood, sugared violet, and vetiver.

The curator of this fragrance, perfumer Jerome Epinette, commented on the Cheirosa 59 Perfume Mist, stating:

“This fragrance captures the emotion of winding down after a perfect beach day. Evocative notes are elevated with exquisite florals, while juicy plum brings a bold, creamy touch.”

The newly launched Cheirosa 59 Perfume Mist is a layerable, phthalate-free, vegan formulation that comes with recyclable packaging. Priced at $38, this warm and spicy mist by Sol de Janeiro is available on the brand's official website and retail platforms like Sephora.

Sol de Janeiro expects Cheirosa 59 Perfume Mist to become one of the best-sellers

Sol de Janeiro is a brand dedicated to bringing the blissful peak summer feeling to beauty enthusiasts anytime, anywhere. The skincare and fragrance brand expects the newly launched Cheirosa 59 to be one of their best-sellers since one of the best-selling perfume mists of the brand is sold every seven seconds, as per Beauty Matter- industry news and research company's reports.

The description of the warm and spicy fragrance on Sol de Janeiro’s website reads:

"Share the warmth of a sunset with uplifting notes of vanilla orchid, sugared violet, and sheer sandalwood."

The Cheirosa 59 Perfume Mist is a delicious and uplifting scent that boosts one’s mood, according to the brand’s claims. With key notes of vanilla orchid, sugared violet, and sandalwood, users can enjoy spritzing the perfume mist from head to toe and receive compliments on their captivating scent.

With over 544K views on TikTok, there are multiple videos on social media platforms reviewing and raving about the brand's newly launched Cheirosa 59 Perfume Mist. Additionally, the brand has shared some clinical study insights on the perfume mist. According to these studies, participants reported feeling happy, experiencing a mood boost, soothing their senses, and uplifting their spirit after one day of application.

Since the perfume mist comes in recyclable packaging, the brand recommends that one can rinse and reuse the bottle by recycling the pump and cap at Terracycle. Beauty enthusiasts can reuse the brand’s empty bottle for a DIY project wherein one can fill it with water and mist the plants.

Additionally, the brand introduces gift perfume sets and travel-sized perfume sets, which makes it convenient for beauty enthusiasts to try and relish.

Apart from its newly launched Cheirosa 59 Perfume Mist, Sol de Janeiro has been in the headlines for its Delicia Drench Body Butter. A beauty enthusiast commented on Sephora’s website, claiming that the scent of the body butter attracted wolf spiders owing to the presence of one of the ingredients.

The now-deleted review stated:

"When I put it on instantly, one will come out. Normally, I'll see one every like 3 years, used this and it was every day. I stopped using it and haven't seen one since."

However, the brand disregarded the same, as rumor and beauty enthusiasts continue to enjoy the brand's cream and fragrance formulations, with the Cheirosa 59 Perfume Mist as the latest addition.