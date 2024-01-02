How to build a fragrance collection and pick colognes, perfumes, and oils that suit you the best?

Creating a fragrance collection is just as important as having a wardrobe or beauty collection as it gives one a personal fragrance-based product for every occasion. Fragrances are an individual experience and choice that cannot be thought of as a “one fragrance fits all” concept.

Hence, creating a fragrance collection is a journey that one must undertake by themselves. Doing so will not only result in a personal scent collection but will also allow one to explore what kind of fragrances complement their personality and which scent-based products suit them the best.

Knowing which scent-based goods to use is essential for creating a collection of fragrances. For example, perfumes have a stronger and longer-lasting scent than colognes, and scented oils have natural scents and therapeutic properties.

Experimenting with scents, exploring fragrance brands, and more: The guide to creating a fragrance collection

Creating a fragrance collection doesn’t necessarily mean opting for luxury brand best-sellers or fragrances that are raved about on social media platforms. It is a one-step-at-a-time process that takes a gradual understanding of fragrances, concentrations, and different scent-based products.

However, one can follow a basic guideline to make the process of curating a fragrance collection easier:

Explore fragrance brands and types

In most cases people think fragrance equals perfumes only, however, there are scent-based oils, colognes, and roll-on products in the market that comprise the fragrance category which must be explored to have a varied collection.

Additionally, brands such as Armani, Coach, and YSL (Yves Saint Laurent) make it to the list of best perfume brands but that is purely based on consensus. Hence, one must explore different fragrance brands and not stick to a single brand as they all serve distinct top, middle, and base note formulations.

Keep a record of what has been tried

Curating a perfume and scent-based collection means trying different fragrance-based products over time. However, not keeping track of the same can make the process more time-consuming and confusing.

Hence, keep a record of what one has tried by bifurcating it into categories like fragrances that have been tested and liked, fragrances that are to be reconsidered, fragrances that have been tasted and disliked, and fragrances that are finalized for the collection.

Pick varied products for different moods and occasions

Picking varied fragrance-based products for different occasions is just as important as choosing clothes suiting varied occasions. Fragrance-based products can be chosen as per seasons as well, for instance, one can opt for warm, woody, and spicy fragrances during colder seasons and fruity, floral, and light fragrances during summer months.

One can opt for colognes for formal meetings as they aren’t overpowering, fresh, floral scents for vacations and daytime events, and woody fragrances for evening occasions.

Experiment with fragrance-based products

When one starts creating a fragrance collection and instantly likes something, the most common mistake one makes is choosing other fragrance-based products from the same fragrance family. It is essential to experiment with fragrances by layering them together and creating different signature scents.

Additionally, one can also mix and match fragrances by applying one scent on the nape of the neck and a different one on the clothes, with a scent-based oil on the wrists. Such experiments will push one to incorporate more fragrance-based products into the collection and also ascertain which ones to repurchase.

Curating a fragrance collection is not an overnight job and must be undertaken with patience and time. While product reviews come in handy, it is also important to use testers to be sure about adding fragrance-based products to the collection.