What does Maison Alhambra smell like? Price, popular dupes, and other details explored

The Maison Alhambra perfume range is manufactured by Lattafa Perfumes Industries, a venture that delivers perfumes inspired by popular designer scents.

The brand offers similar scents to high-end brands, but at a fraction of the former’s cost, hence, the brand provides high-quality fragrances without burning a hole in the pockets of fragrance enthusiasts.

Lattafa Perfumes is one of the leading luxury perfumery manufacturers of authentic Arabic fragrances, and the brand’s name converts to "Latif,” translating to kindness, and "Lateefa,” translating to pleasant. They aim to offer the elegance of Arabian culture globally through Maison Alhambra perfumes.

One of the most raved-about and sought-after fragrances of the brand is the unisex scent, Porto Neroli. The scent opens with the smell of fresh neroli and features notes of lemon and jasmine.

Maison Alhambra's Porto Neroli is inspired by Tom Ford's Neroli Portofino

Maison Alhambra’s unisex fragrance Porto Neroli features top notes of neroli with lemon, bitter orange, and airy jasmine. These notes make the scent appear fruity, in a mature way, not in a floral-fruity scent manner.

Moving on to other notes, the Porto Neroli scent features middle notes of lavender, orange blossom, and sea salt, along with base notes of amber and wormwood. The combination of these varied notes adds depth to the scent, giving it the optimal balance of being a unisex fragrance without being too woody or too floral.

The brand's Porto Neroli fragrance retails for $26.50 and is available on retail platforms like Fragrantica and Amazon.

Since the scent's manufacturer is known to produce fragrances inspired by popular luxury brand scents, the Porto Neroli perfume was inspired by Tom Ford's Neroli Portofino, which makes it a dupe of the Maison Alhambra scent.

Tom Ford's Neroli Portofino ($295) is an aromatic, citrus fragrance for men and women. The scent was created by perfumer Rodrigo Flores-Roux and launched in 2011.

The Tom Ford scent features top notes of Mandarin Orange, Bergamot, Lavender, Rosemary, and Lemon, with middle notes of neroli, jasmine, and African orange flower, and base notes of Angelica, ambrette, and amber.

Maison Alhambra Porto Neroli's dupes explored

1) Bel Air by Molinard ($54)

Molinard’s Bel Air fragrance is a floral scent for women with top notes of mandarin orange, nutmeg, pink pepper, and bergamot. The scent smells similar to Maison Alhambra’s Porto Neroli owing to the presence of middle notes like mimosa, jasmine, violet leaves, neroli, and base notes of sandalwood, amber, musk, vanilla, and cedar.

2) Marcelle by Marie Jeanne ($5)

Marie Jeanne is an elegant and fresh scent with core notes of orange and citrus flowers and jasmine. It has a musky base, which balances the floral notes without making the scent overpowering.

3) 001 by Bon Parfumeur ($105)

Bon Parfumeur’s 001 is a comforting fragrance featuring a trio of citrus fruits along with notes of bergamot, lavender, and orange blossom. It also comprises musky base notes and is a refreshingly long-lasting cologne.

Maison Alhambra is an innovative brand in the fragrance arena that offers luxurious scents inspired by high-end perfumes at a budget-friendly price. The brand also comprises other best-selling fragrances like Anarach, Woody Oud, Kismet Angel, Tobacco Touch, and many more.