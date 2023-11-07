Where to buy Melanie Martinez’s Portals Parfums? Price, notes, and other details explored

After the success of Cry Baby perfume milk, Melanie Martinez has launched her second fragrance line, Portals Parfums. Melanie Martinez’s third studio album, Portals, was released in March 2023, following which the singer curated a website dedicated to the song’s merchandise inspired by the third installment.

The latest Portals Parfums fragrance line is a new addition to the list, and while there have been some qualms about the high pricing of the scent, fans of Martinez are eager to pre-order the same.

Melanie’s first perfume milk, Cry Baby, packaged in an intricately designed baby bottle shape, was not only a massive success but is reselling for up to $2000 per bottle. As for the new fragrance line, which features four new scents, Melanie Martinez has teamed up with Flower Shop Perfume Co., a boutique company founded by husband-wife duo Isaac Lekach and Lillian Shalom.

A 60-ml bottle of Melanie’s newly launched Portals Parfums is priced at $275 and can be pre-ordered on the Portals Parfums website.

Melanie Martinez's Portals Parfums encompasses four vials of refreshing scents

Portals Parfums entails a one-foot-tall sculpture-like vessel packaged with a multiple-eyed head that opens to reveal four glass scent vials. Inspired by the five elements, the scents are:

Water of Intuition: features notes of cedarwood, amber, musk, and sandalwood.

Air of Clarity: features notes of coconut, caramel, tonka bean, and ambroxan.

Fiery Passion: features notes of pink peony, jasmine, vanilla, and strawberry.

Earthy Abundance: features notes of turmeric leaf, lavender, vanilla, and green tea.

The structure of the Portals Parfums fragrance line is one-of-a-kind and is designed to reflect the classical elements the scents are inspired by. All the scents in the newly launched fragrance line are vegan and cruelty-free and are described by the brand as “wholly transportive compositions” that creatively claim to transport perfume wearers into vivid worlds with a single spray.

Commenting on her latest perfume line, Melanie Martinez stated:

“Portals Parfums is my favorite fragrance creation yet. Working with Flower Shop on these magical four scents has been a dream come true. I drew up this idea and knew it was going to be one the most challenging but rewarding things I’ve ever put out.”

While fans of the Play Date singer are gaga over the bottle design and scent notes, most of them have one thing to say about the Portas Parfums line, and that is how overpriced the range is. Even though Melanie’s Cry Baby fragrance line is reason enough to try the new perfume range, fans are wondering whether or not the new fragrance line is worth it.

One fan took to TikTok and expressed their feelings about buying the Portals Parfums fragrance range:

“Def think it’s expensive cause of the sculpture element and it’s ethically sourced which is rare. I bought it ’cause it is limited edition for the set.”

The eau de parfum range retails for $275 for a total of 60 ml, consisting of four vials of 15 ml each. Individual refill vials and full-sized bottles of Portals Parfums will be released in 2024.

Just like the singer’s Cry Baby Perfume Milk, Portals Parfums takes inspiration from Martinez’s music. Melanie Martinez rose to fame in 2012 on the American reality show The Voice, and she released her debut album, Cry Baby, in 2015. After releasing her album K-12 in 2019, she dropped Portals in March 2023, and with her return to the music arena, she introduced her fans to a new image that embodies her alter ego.