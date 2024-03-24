What is skincare pilling and how to stop it?

Very often, trying on new products or layering skincare products can result in skincare pilling, which looks like tiny fragments or balls of the products rolling back off the skin. Skincare pilling is a common phenomenon where layered skincare products clump together.

This can happen if individuals use skincare products in the wrong order, mix the wrong skincare formulations, use products before cleansing their skin, use products with mattifying properties together, and more.

Skincare pilling shouldn't be confused with skincare peeling as the former does not involve the shedding of dead cells but rather the formation of granules of skincare products on the face.

Ways to stop and prevent skincare pilling

Usually, skincare pilling occurs when water-based and oil-based products are layered together. For instance, water-based serums and thick formulations like sunscreens being paired together can cause the products to ball up on the skin during application.

Since the oil and water bases react with one another, the emulsion they are held in is broken and the product ingredients bind to themselves or others to form clumps.

Here are some steps individuals can take to stop this from occurring:

Regular exfoliation: Dead skin cells can act as a hindrance to the absorption of skincare products and this can lead to skincare pilling. Exfoliating the skin allows one to achieve an even texture, facilitating better absorption of products and preventing buildup.

Check product ingredients: When experimenting with new products, it is important to use one product at a time to check if any of the products cause individual pilling. The phenomenon of product pilling before layering occurs in carbomer-based products since carbomer is a gelling ingredient that tends to pill when it isn't neutralized in a skincare formulation.

Start by using fewer products: Social media is full of product recommendations that beauty enthusiasts may wish to try all at once. However, applying more products than required can result in them forming clumps.

Beware while using products with silicone: One of the most common ingredients in skincare formulations is dimethicone or silicone. When silicone-infused products are used with water-based products, skincare pilling occurs. Silicone often sits on the surface of the skin and forms a layer that doesn’t allow other products to absorb.

Know the correct order of layering: Layering products from thinnest to thickest consistency is often considered the golden rule of skincare. Using moisturizer first and ending with serum is bound to make skincare products pill and form residue.

Be patient and avoid rubbing the skin: It is important to allow products to absorb into the skin to avoid product pilling and achieve the best results possible. Using one product immediately after the other results in them mixing instead of penetrating the skin as intended.

Additionally, rubbing the skin during application can also cause the products to roll up and form clumps. Hence, individuals are advised to slap or pat the product onto their skin to achieve the best results.

It is important to note that the pilling of skincare products is not indicative of the product's efficacy. The same can be reversed by correcting basic application steps or choosing the right products.