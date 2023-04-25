Alter Bridge Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more 

Rock band Alter Bridge has announced that they will be extending their highly anticipated 2023 Pawns & Kings tour, adding a North American leg in August. The band is known for its electrifying live performances and powerful lyrics, and this tour promises to be no exception.

Alter Bridge will be bringing along Sevendust and Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH for most of the run, giving fans a chance to experience three incredible rock acts in one night. Mammoth WVH is the solo project of Wolfgang Van Halen, son of legendary rocker Eddie Van Halen, and has been gaining steam since its debut in 2021.

The Live Nation pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. local time, and the general sale will begin on Friday, April 28 via TicketMaster, while sold-out show tickets can be taken from StubHub, where purchase is 100% guaranteed through its Fan Protect Program.

The Alter Bridge tour will begin in Buffalo and End in Council Bluffs

The Alter Bridge will kick off the months-long scheduled event with their concert in Buffalo, which is scheduled to take place on August 1, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the band will finally wrap up their tour with their Council Bluffs concert on August 31, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues of the tour:

August 1, 2023 - Buffalo, N.Y. - Outer Harbor Event Complex

August 2, 2023 – Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

August 4, 2023 – Charlestown, WV - The Event Center at Hollywood Casino

August 5, 2023 – Grantville, PA - Hollywood Casino Outdoors

August 7, 2023 – Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union Live

August 8, 2023 – Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion

August 10, 2023 – Quebec City, QC - Agora Port De Québec

August 12, 2023 – Mashantucket, CT - The Premier Theater (at Foxwoods Resort Casino) *

August 13, 2023 – Johnstown, PA - 1 St Summit Arena

August 16, 2023 – Springfield, IL - Illinois State Fair

August 17, 2023 – Fayetteville, AR - JJ’s Live

August 19, 2023 – Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheater *

August 20, 2023 – San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

August 22, 2023 – Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre

August 23, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center

August 25, 2023 – Grand Rapids, MI - Glc Live at 20 Monroe

August 26, 2023 – Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom

August 28, 2023 – Fargo, ND - Outdoors At Fargo Brewing

August 29, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

August 31, 2023 – Council Bluffs, LA - Harrah’s Stir Concert Cove

Alter Bridge is a Grammy-nominated band formed in 2004

Alter Bridge is an American rock band formed in 2004 consisting of members Mark Tremonti, Myles Kennedy, Brian Marshall, and Scott Phillips. The band's debut album, One Day Remains, was released in 2004 and featured the hit single Open Your Eyes. The album was certified gold in the United States and spawned three other singles.

Alter Bridge has since released several other albums, including Blackbird, AB III, Fortress, The Last Hero, and Walk the Sky. They have received critical acclaim for their music, with many praising the band's musicianship and songwriting abilities. Their sound has been described as a blend of hard rock, heavy metal, and alternative rock.

In terms of awards and recognition, Alter Bridge has been nominated for several awards over the years, including a Grammy nomination for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance in 2014 for their song Addicted to Pain.

They have also won several awards, including Best Album at the 2010 Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards for their album Blackbird.

Overall, Alter Bridge has developed a dedicated fanbase over the years and has earned a reputation as one of the most talented and respected rock bands in the industry.

