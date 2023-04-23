Bocchi the Rock! announces a live event in Japan with a new teaser visual

Bocchi the Rock! recently announced a live event in Japan through its official website. The TV anime series announced the live event, titled "Unity Band LIVE-Hoshisei-," which is set to take place on May 21, 2023, at Zepp Haneda Tokyo. Alongside the announcement, a new teaser visual for the event has been unveiled, and pre-registration for tickets has already begun.

Bocchi the Rock! is a Japanese four-panel manga series created by Aki Hamaji, serialized in Houbunsha's Seinen manga magazine, Manga Time Kirara Max, since December 2017. Produced by CloverWorks, the anime adaptation aired from October to December 2022, receiving praise for its writing, comedy, characters, and depictions of social anxiety.

Bocchi the Rock! revealed a visual with the announcement of the live event "Unity Band LIVE-Hoshisei-" in May

Anime Trending @AniTrendz 【NEWS】BOCCHI THE ROCK! will have a live event on May 21 in Japan.



A special visual was recently revealed! 【NEWS】BOCCHI THE ROCK! will have a live event on May 21 in Japan. A special visual was recently revealed! https://t.co/1Ffb6wFY2o

The live event is set to captivate fans with performances from talented cast members on May 21. Ikumi Hasegawa, who plays the role of Ikuyo Kita, will serve as the main vocalist and lead the cast in performances at this eagerly anticipated live event that was revealed with a visual.

Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to see Yoshino Aoyama, Sayumi Suzushiro, and Hajime Mizuno bring their characters from the series to life on stage. The event promises to be a memorable experience as the band performs songs from their album Yuitsuku Band, with Ikumi Hasegawa taking the lead as the main vocalist.

Keichiro Saito is the director of the Bocchi the Rock! anime, which aired for a total of 12 episodes. The main cast of the anime includes Yoshino Aoyama as Hitori “Bocchi” Goto, Sayumi Suzushiro as Nijika Ijichi, Saku Mizuno as Ryo Yamada, and Ikumi Hasegawa as Ikuyo Kita. The story revolves around the introverted Hitori Gotoh, nicknamed "Bocchi-chan," who dreams of joining a band despite her shyness and inability to make friends.

Here’s a brief synopsis of Bocchi the Rock! by Crunchyroll:

"Hitori Gotoh, “Bocchi-chan,” is a girl who’s so introverted and shy around people that she’d always start her conversations with “Ah...” During her middle school years, she started playing the guitar, wanting to join a band because she thought it could be an opportunity for even someone shy like her to also shine. But because she had no friends, she ended up practicing guitar for six hours every day all by herself."

It further continues:

"After becoming a skilled guitar player, she uploaded videos of herself playing the guitar to the internet under the name “Guitar Hero” and fantasized about performing at her school’s cultural festival concert. But not only could she not find any bandmates, before she knew it, she was in high school and still wasn’t able to make a single friend! She was really close to becoming a shut-in, but one day, Nijika Ijichi, the drummer in Kessoku Band, reached out to her. And because of that, her everyday life started to change little by little..."

Interested viewers looking forward to watching Bocchi the Rock! can see it on Crunchyroll, Aniplus Asia, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and Bilibili Global.

Poll : 0 votes