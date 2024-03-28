Baroque Bob: Styling the trending haircut

Short hairstyles have been trending this season with the Baroque Bob taking the lead on the haircut trends. With over 209 million views on TikTok, the Baroque Bob is the amalgamation of the contemporary bob and classic Hollywood bob cut.

What makes this haircut different from short hairstyles, like the normal bob and pixie cut, is that it imparts a volumized look on short hair along with layers to accentuate one's features. The new version of the bob cut became popular after A-listers from Hollywood like Zendaya, Kerry Washington, and Sydney Sweeney sported the haircut on red carpet events.

Characterized by brushed-out curls and heavy volume on the roots, the trending version of the bob is easy to achieve but requires precision when it comes to styling.

Details about trending Baroque Bob haircut

The Baroque bob suits all face types and is ideal for those who want to go short but not too short like a pixie cut. Additionally, the haircut is easy to maintain owing to the medium length of hair. It also offers the option of pairing the length of the bob with or without layers.

The trending version of the bob suits fine to thin hair and wavy, curly textured hair as well. Since the look of the trending bob depends on how it is styled, all hair types can rock the haircut without having to worry about maintenance or switching to an array of different hair products.

When visiting a salon to get the trending bob, carry a photo of Kerry Washington or Zendaya to give the hairstylist an idea of what kind of haircut one wants to opt for. Additionally, one can ask the hairstylist for a bob with layers and movement with a length till the chin or just above the shoulders.

Styling the Baroque Bob

Styling the baroque bob is all about adequately prepping the hair and using a blow dryer with the right techniques. The styling process begins with applying hair protectant on semi-dry hair followed by the application of volumizing products.

One can opt for the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray ($28) or the Briogeo Farewell Frizz Blow Dry Perfection & Heat Protectant Creme ($26), along with volumizing products like Bumble and Bumble Thickening Dryspun Volume Texture Spray ($16) or Moroccanoil Root Boost ($30).

The next step is to blow dry the hair, starting from the roots to create a wavy, volumized texture. Use a round brush to curl the tips and section the hair using clips if required. One can also turn their head upside down and brush the hair outwards for a more volumized effect.

Either opt for a centre partition or a messy side-swept look once the hair is blow dried. Seal the texture and volume of the bob by using a long-hold hairspray like the Kevin Murphy Bedroom Hair Flexible Texturizing Hairspray ($38.98 ) or the Oribe Superfine Hair Spray ($24-$46).

The Baroque Bob is a versatile haircut which allows one to style the hair in a red carpet-ready hairstyle, tie it up into a ponytail or a half pony on warm days. The trending haircut offers the benefit of sporting not too short, not too long hair, making the tresses easy to maintain, style and flaunt.