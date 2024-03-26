What is the Nirvana haircut? Everything to know about the Kurt Cobain-inspired haircut

Nirvana is no longer synonymous with the globally popular band but with the Nirvana haircut inspired by how Kurt Cobain wore his hair.

Videos of Kurt Cobain's haircut have garnered over 19 million views on TikTok and are characterized by features like shoulder or collarbone-length hair with a blunt finish.

Ideal for summer, the Nirvana haircut can be sported by men and women, with Sydney Sweeney being the latest addition to joining the haircut trend. Additionally, the haircut is easy to style and maintain, making it perfect for people who love short hairdos but don't want to go for a bob cut or pixie cut.

The Nirvana hairdo trend also extends to hair color, allowing beauty enthusiasts to switch to platinum blonde shades or hazelnut brown hues.

Details about the Nirvana Haircut trend

As featured on and made viral by Kurt Cobain, the Nirvana haircut features grown-out roots, which can either be layered or set straight. Additionally, beauty enthusiasts can add their personal touch to the trending haircut by adjusting the length to fit their comfort level.

Moreover, a modern take on the Nirvana haircut involves experimenting with blonde and dark hues. One can pair dark roots with a platinum blonde shade to give the haircut a grunge yet stylish edge.

A famous hairstylist and wonder of Cheska, Maria Baras, told Vogue that the Nirvana haircut is a loved trend, which makes sense because mid-length chops have always been in the limelight. Maria Baras shared that clients who come to her salon often ask for the trending Kurt Cobain-inspired haircut regularly. Maria Baras commented:

"It's perfect for those who want a change, but don’t want to cut their hair too short."

Another reason for the popularity of the Nirvana haircut is that it suits all face shapes and is versatile despite the medium length of hair. However, the options are endless. The haircut can be styled in a bun, tussled open, blow-dried, or paired with a fringe.

The trending Kurt Cobain-inspired haircut suits people of all ages, be it Sydney Sweeney in her 20s or Isabelle Huppert in her 70s.

Tips to style the Nirvana haircut

When looking up Kurt Cobain's photos to give the hairstylist imagery inspiration for the Nirvana hairstyle, Kurt's most iconic photo is the grunge hairstyle he sported at Nirvana MTV Unplugged in New York in 1993.

The easiest way to style the Nirvana hairstyle is to opt for curtain hair, which consists of long face-framing layers. Kurt Cobain often brushed the hair back, tucked it behind his ear, or left them messily styled.

One can opt for blonde and brown shades on the roots or tips to switch up the hair color when opting for the Nirvana hairstyle. Additionally, the haircut looks best when tussled and styled without extensive effort, as the grungy, just-out-of-bed vibe is what the haircut exudes.

Beauty enthusiasts can use texturizing powders to make styling easier to volumize the mid-length haircut. While the trending haircut is perfect for those with thin or straight hair, people with wavy and curly hair can sport the haircut, too.

Men and women can flaunt the Kurt Cobain-inspired haircut, and it is ideal for those who don't want tresses too long or too short during summer.