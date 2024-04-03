5 Best hair volumizing sprays of 2024

A good hair volumizing spray is the antithesis of flat and limp hair. The best volumizing hair sprays give bounce and body to one’s hair and can completely transform one’s look. The ingredients in them add height and airiness to hair by lifting it away from the scalp. .

The main ingredients in hair volumizing sprays are resins or polymers that coat the hair, so each strand becomes thicker and lifts away from the scalp. Some volumizing sprays may have dry powders that absorb oil which weighs the hair down. Others thicken and strengthen each strand so that they look more voluminous.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the writer’s opinion. We may have missed out on a few of your favourite products. Please let us know more in the comments.

1. Color Wow Xtra large bombshell volumizer

The formula of this hair volumizing spray has a non-drying technology that is devoid of resins, alcohol and salts. It supposedly immediately thickens the hair and the effect lasts for days. Apart from ensuring massive volume, it also ensures the healthy quality of the hair.

Its light and frothy formula is due to a weightless polymer that gives volume without feeling heavy. It can be perfect for those with flat hair. It also has bamboo extract that promises to nourish the hair. One doesn’t have to worry about stiff or sticky residue on the hair and hair stays soft and bouncy.

Available on the official website: $26.00

2. Living Proof perfect hair day body builder

Fine, flat, or thin hair can be completely transformed by this hair volumizing spray that promises an immediate and long-lasting volume and texture. It comes with an adjustable nozzle which controlling the amount of spray one wants convenient.

This buildable product claims a no-slip grip to the hair and also offers heat protection. As this product works on dry hair, it can be used anywhere and at any time. This customizable spray has a blend of flexible and firm polymers that supposedly gives both body and softness to the hair.

It also claims to have anti-static ingredients which help with conditioning. An emollient in its formula is supposed to add to the natural shine of the hair. Together these ingredients can give the hair a soft finish.

Available on the official website: $36.00

3. Ouai volume spray

This volumizing hair spray promises to give body and bounce to one’s hair without it feeling heavy. It has volumizing polymers and is suitable for all hair types. It also contains panthenol that supposedly protects, conditions and gives shine to the hair without leaving a sticky or greasy residue.

It has a vegan and cruelty-free formula that is free of gluten and parabens. It is scented with North Bondi and claims to be carefully formulated to cut down styling time.

Available on the official website: $26.00

4. IGK No limit dry volume and thickening spray

This lightweight thickening and hair volumizing spray claims to hold any hairstyle and shape without feeling greasy or stiff. It has a buildable formula, which means it can be layered for more volume and density. Most consumers feel that it gives immediate results with twice the volume of their normal hair.

It is safe to use on chemically treated and colored hair and also offers UV protection from the sun. The key ingredients of this hair volumizing spray are Nordic cotton which supposedly gives a lightweight body to the hair and a plant protein complex that should plumps the hair for extra volume.

Available on the official website: $24.00

5. Kristin Ess soft shine beach wave spray

Unlike most hair volumizing sprays that are used on wet hair, this product is supposedly formulated to be used after it has dried and to make the hair soft to touch. It claims to work well for all hair types and does not dry out the same. It has a cruelty-free formulation.

All one needs to do is create waves of one’s choice and spray this product from the middle to the ends. It is supposedly formulated with zip-up technology, a strengthening complex that supposeldy ‘zips-up’ split ends, smoothens damaged cuticles, targets weak areas of the hair and protects it from environmental stressors.

Available on the official website: $15.00

The best hair volumizing sprays are lighter products that don't weigh the hair down. They should have ingredients that are gentle on the hair and contain proteins derived from soy and wheat. Other good ingredients include keratin, collagen and rice protein that coat the hair strands so that they look thicker.

For fine and dry hair, aloe vera and hyaluronic acid add hydration and volume to the hair without weighing it down. Caffeine also gives a boost to the hair for a fuller and more airy style. Depending on the product, hair volumizing sprays can be used on either dry or wet hair. Overall, these products are great for adding volume to the hair without causing damage to it.