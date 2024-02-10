10 best products from K-beauty brand Clio cosmetics

Clio Cosmetics, inspired by the mythological Greek muse, Clio, is one of the oldest cosmetics companies in South Korea. Clio was said to be the proclaimer and celebrator of all times and was known for his great accomplishments.

Like its namesake, Clio Cosmetics was founded in 1993 to celebrate all the women and help them enjoy their lives with colorful makeup that helped express themselves.

Clio Cosmetics knows how to work on innovative formulations and beautiful packaging. They are known for their high-quality makeup products and sensational colors. One can buy their products from the brand's official website, Amazon and YesStyle.

10 viral products from Clio cosmetics

Clio Cosmetics is one of the most famous K Beauty brands known for their high-quality formulations and sensational color palette. SportsKeeda team has tried and tested 10 of the best products from Clio Cosmetics that one can invest in and reap multiple benefits while showcasing confidence and personal style.

1) Clio - Waterproof Pen Liner XP

Clio - Waterproof Pen Liner XP (Image via Amazon)

This eyeliner from Clio Cosmetics has a deep and strong jet-black color. It has a waterproof formulation and it is available in 4 colors. This comes with a sponge felt tip that helps create sharp winged edges and is long-lasting all day and night.

It pairs well with Clio Cosmetics' best-selling brow and mascara products. This smudge-free, highly pigmented formula has rich as well as deep colors.

Price: $15 on Amazon.

2) CLIO – Kill Cover Liquid Concealer

Kill Cover Liquid Concealer is a full-coverage concealer that hides small spots on the face and gives a flawless. The ultrafine particles help make it long-lasting and help the makeup stay in place.

The formulation is creamy and stays in place with the help of a setting powder. It softly glides over the face and gives a nice coverage.

Price: $8.50 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

3) Clio Cosmetics Cover Skin Fixer Cushion - 19W Vanilla

This product is considered smudge-free it won't rub off. The powder spreads smoothly over the skin and covers the entire skin. It is a long-lasting powder that stays in place throughout the day.

The key ingredients are resin polymer and silicone polymer which help make the cushion foundation powder long-lasting and transfer-proof.

Price: $29.90 on Amazon

4) Clio Shade & Shadow Palette 02 Soft Depth

Clio Cosmetics offers an all-in-one palette. It comes with twelve tones that can be used for blush, highlighter, and eyeshadow. It offers a versatile color combination that is perfect for various makeup looks.

Formulated with finely milled powder it has an excellent color payoff with a strong staying power. It has a highly buildable formula that helps create a nice effect.

Price: $25.94 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

5) CLIO Extreme Gelpresso Pencil Liner 01 Black Brown

CLIO Extreme Gelpresso Pencil Liner 01 Black Brown (Image via Amazon)

This is a retractable eyeliner from Clio Cosmetics that glides smoothly over the eyelids and is long-lasting. It has a smudge-proof formula that delivers a pigment that doesn't fade.

Other than the black-brown shade, this pencil liner is available in two other shades. It doesn't dry down easily and helps define the eyes. It is lightweight and comfortable to wear throughout the day.

Price: $9.99 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

6) CLIO Kill Lash Superproof Mascara (02 VOLUME CURLING BLACK)

This is one of the best mascaras from Clio Cosmetics. It is waterproof and smudge-free doesn't lead to clumping and can be built up with multiple coats. It has a lengthening formula.

It produces a bolder set of lashes by separating each lash hair. and can be paired well with Clio Cosmetics' brow and eye products

Price: $14 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

7) CLIO Crystal Glam Tint (001 Vintage Apple)

CLIO Crystal Glam Tint (001 Vinatge Apple) (Image via Amazon)

This lip tint comes in 8 different shades. It helps create a glassy and glowy lip look. It glides over the lips smoothly and provides a translucent glow. Its nonsticky formula makes the lip tint long-lasting giving a beautiful color to the lips.

Price: $22 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

8) CLIO Prism Highlighter Duo, Duo Shade Highlight Palette

CLIO Prism Highlighter Duo, Duo Shade Highlight Palette (Image via Amazon)

This highlighter brings the best of two products in one compact size. The formula of this highlighter is easy to apply and one can just dab it with their fingers.

It has moisturizing ingredients that melt into the skin and help achieve a stunning and light-catching radiance. It is easily buildable and blendable.

Price: $23 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

9) CLIO Kill Brow Auto Hard Eyebrow Pencil

CLIO Kill Brow Auto Hard Eyebrow Pencil (Image via Amazon)

This is one of the best eyebrow products. It's highly pigmented and helps give a natural texture to the brows.

It is designed to glide smoothly over the foundation. The brow pencil comes with a fitted angled brush and a spoolie. The spoolie brush helps in blending sharp edges and there is an in-built sharpener as well with the eyebrow pencil.

Price: $17.96 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

10) CLIO Pro Eye Palette Air

CLIO Pro Eye Palette Air (Image via Amazon)

This is one of the best regular eyeshadow palettes. It helps create different looks as it has a combination of matte and shimmer eyeshadow shades.

It is easily blendable and buildable on the eyes. It is lightweight in texture and has a lighter packaging.

Price: $29.90 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Clio Cosmetics has a range of makeup products ranging from eye makeup products to cushion foundations. One can find shades according to their skin tone and use them daily as they are lightweight. These products are available on the brand's official website or Amazon.