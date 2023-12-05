10 best Korean makeup products from Etude

Etude House is one of the popular Korean makeup brands in the current market nationally and internationally known for its high-quality and affordable cosmetic products. Catering to a diverse age range from teenagers to young adults, and even women in their 40s to 50s, the brand has made a mark in the beauty industry.

However, Etude House not only offers makeup products but also offers skincare ranges. The brand offers skincare products like eye patches, barrier repair creams, face cleansers, and many more. Here is a list of some of the top Korean makeup products from Etude House.

Fixing Tint Lipstick, Dear Darling Water Gel Lip and Cheek Tint, and many other Etude House makeup products

1) Etude House Fixing Tint Lipstick

Fixing Tint Lipstick is one of the top Korean makeup products in the global market. It contains more than 30% of moisturizing ingredients & oil for vibrant lips. It is available in more than 5 attractive shades. The retail price of the product is $11.76.

Pros Cons Hydrating Not transfer proof Lightweight High shine finish

2) Dear Darling Water Gel Lip and Cheek Tint

Dear Darling Water Gel Lip and Cheek Tint is another highly demanded Korean makeup product in the global market. This lip tint offers a range of lip colors that are highly tinted and pigmented and will stay on the lips all day long. Varying from cool-toned reds to warm-toned reds, Dear Darling Water Gel Lip and Cheek has 9 color options.

The Korean makeup product is saturated with Pomegranate and soapberry extracts that are rich in minerals and vitamins. It is available for $5.01

Pros Cons Long-lasting Need lip prep for better result Affordable Moisturizing

3) Etude House Play Color Eyes

The Play Color Eyes eyeshadow palettes are becoming quite famous among K-pop lovers. Its wide range of bright pop colors range is perfect for shiny and dreamy looks. This Korean makeup product is a must-have for those who love to express themselves with their eyes. Starting from dreamy rose pink to warm coffee colors are available in these eyeshadow palettes. They are available for $30.

Pros Cons Wide color range Easily blendable Sheerness and fallout Soft formula Highly pigmented

4) Etude House Heart Pop Blusher

Heart Pop Blusher is a unique Korean makeup product with gorgeous packaging. The main feature of this product is its minimal heart-shaped design. Also, the color range of this product is based on various skin undertones to easily match with other makeup items to complete a full makeup look. The product is available for $10.92.

Pros Cons Good packaging Not long lasting Great color range Pigmentation

5) Etude House Look At My Eyes

For all eye-makeup lovers, Look At My Eyes would be the perfect option to create limitless dreamy, and bold eye looks. This Korean makeup product is highly pigmented and gives a soft texture with high adhesion to the skin. From glittery to matte, Etude House Look At My Eyes is available in every shade range that one can look for. They are available for $5.20 each.

Pros Cons High pigmentation Lightweight - Wide range of color options

6) Oh M'Eye Lash Black Tint Mascara

Oh M'Eye Lash Black Tint Mascara has an elastic black gel that provides a glossy effect on the eyelashes, defining the eyes naturally. This Korean makeup product would be perfect for everyday use. It offers a long-lasting curling effect without smudging or drooping. For that enhancing volume on the eyelash, get it for $7.80.

Pros Cons Good pigmentation Hard to get off Waterproof and long-lasting No-clump formula

7) Fixing Tint Velvet

Etude House Fixing Tint Velvet (Image via Etude House)

Fixing Tint Velvet is a more matte and velvety version of the Fixing Tint Lipstick. For people who like to wear their lips matte and smooth, this velvety lip tint is for them. This Korean makeup product is also quite popular among global makeup enthusiasts. It is available for $16.80.

Pros Cons Velvety texture Limited availability Smudge-proof and transfer-proof Wide range of shades available

8) Sebum Soak Pore Primer

To set all that makeup seamlessly, it is important to have a good base and for that, we need a good primer like Sebum Soak Pore Primer. This Korean makeup product is well-known for its ability to hide enlarged pores and provide excellent coverage for skin imperfections, including bumpy acne.

It contains porous powder to absorb excess sebum, contributing to a long-lasting, oil-free look. The product is available for 15.36.

Pros Cons Pore coverage Limited availability Matte finish Lightweight Seum control

9) SoonJung 2x Barrier Intensive Cream

Good makeup looks start with good skin for which skin needs intense hydration and moisturization. SoonJung 2x Barrier Intensive Cream is a perfect cream for repairing the skin barrier. Its key ingredients are Panthenol and Madecassoside which strengthen the skin barrier and soothe irritated skin. It is available for 12.24.

Pros Cons Contains natural ingredients Not suitable for oily skin pH balanced formula Hydrating Thick texture

10) Collagen Eye Patches

The Collagen Eye Patches have collagen to help the under-eye area appear more revitalized. And the most important part of this product is that it includes Hyaluronic acid and Retinol. It provides skin-plumping hydration without feeling sticky. The product is available for $13.

Pros Cons Affordable Poor packaging Intense hydration Has Retinol

These are some of the best Korean makeup products from Etude House. All the aforementioned products are available for purchase via the official website of the Korean makeup and skincare brand.