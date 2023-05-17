BLACKPINK-inspired nail art: 3 trendy everyday designs to rock like Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé

Every time BLACKPINK's social media posts and outings take over social media, it's the South Korean band's nail art designs that catch the attention of BLINKs. From understated bling to loud shimmer to all hues of rainbow in one go, the manicure patterns have a style cue for everyone. This may also be the reason why beauty enthusiasts can't seem to stop taking manicure notes from the band's nail art diaries.

BLACKPINK members Jennie, Lisa, and Rose have a knack to turn heads not just with their outfits, makeup hacks, and hairdos, but also with their unique nail art ideas. Their chic nail art designs often take over the beauty world by storm.

Want to add an chic edge to your everyday look with a BLACKPINK-inspired manicure? You’ve landed at the right place!

Star power and other trendy everyday BLACKPINK-inspired nail art ideas

Cue the cloud nails like Jennie

Don’t know how to add colour to your neutral office looks? Let Jennie’s cloud-inspired nails be your inspiration! The K-pop singer, who is followed by over 78 million users on Instagram, once offered her social media family a close-up look of her artistically done nails.

This BLACKPINK nail art idea, comprising translucent tips with blue and white clouds, will easily blend with your fashion choice and make you look like a stunner. The K-pop diva flaunted her cloud-esque manicure at Jentle Garden, a Gentle Monster collaboration pop up.

Flaunt your ‘star’ power like Lisa

Lisa's 93 million Instagram family eagerly waits for her manicure updates and she sure doesn't disappoint. If you are someone who wishes to try something new, but don’t want to be the centre of attention at work, then this BLACKPINK-approved nail art should be your pick.

Lisa's shiny silver star manicure may also work as an instant pick-me-up during your mundane everyday moments. It’s every bit trendy and unique to help you channel your inner star power.

Keep it classy like Rosé

If there’s one combination that has stood the test of time even in the beauty and fashion arena, then it has to be that of black and white. And Rosé's classic nail art style adds a new element to the timeless trend.

With white tips and black base, this Rosé-approved nail art can also be customised as per your personal liking. You may want to do away with the singer’s sparkling silver element if you want the nail art to be on the simpler side.

Who is Park Eunkyung, the woman behind BLACKPINK’s Insta-worthy nail art designs?

While you gush over Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé's quirky nail art patterns, it’s Park Eunkyung who deserves the credit for the creativity behind the K-pop band's trendy nail art picks. She is the founder of Unistella, a nail salon based in Seoul, South Korea, and the artist behind BLACKPINK’s internet-breaking manicures.

One glance at her Instagram feed and you’d know why she is so precious to South Korean pop icons!

While the above designs are ideal for everyday outings, Park has also unleashed her creative side for brighter and bolder nail art designs. Case in point, Jisoo's all-pink manicure with the character of Hello Kitty in focus.

No matter the occasion, Park ensures to come up with a head-turning manicure for the celebrated K-pop divas, and BLINKs couldn't be thankful enough.

Poll : 0 votes