The uses and benefits of bovine collagen vs. marine collagen have long been debated. Of the plethora of proteins in the human body, collagen comprises about one-third of them. It’s an essential structural protein that gives strength and support to bones, skin, ligaments, and tendons, to name a few.

Our body synthesizes sufficient collagen until our early 20s, after which it begins to decline. Taking high-quality collagen boosts collagen synthesis in the body to its original state to combat skin aging and enhance its nourishment.

Sources and features of bovine collagen vs. marine collagen

Collagen is found in all mammals and fish, but not in plant species. It is sourced from the tendons, cartilage, or skin and can be classified into three different types.

Type I and Type III in the skin

Type I in tendons

Type II in cartilage

Our skin mainly contains Type 1 collagen and Type III collagen, which is why they are used for cosmetic purposes. Type II collagen has been shown to improve the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis.

Collagen depletion (image via Freepik)

Both marine and bovine collagen are referred to as the ‘superfood of gut health’ as they heal the stomach lining with ample amino acids and prevent digestive issues such as Crohn’s, IBS, or leaky gut. Collagen also improves bone strength, stabilizes blood sugar, lowers cholesterol levels, and improves the healing of wounds.

Bovine collagen vs. marine collagen: Benefits, uses and differences

Bovine collagen is sourced from cowhide, and up to 3 percent of people are allergic to it. It is cheaper to extract and is commonly used in cosmetics. Marine or fish collagen is sourced from fish skin and scales and is the preferred choice of pescatarians. It is usually extracted from cold water fish like salmon. It is absorbed up to one and a half times more efficiently by the body, giving it superior bioavailability over bovine collagen.

This is because of the smaller particle size of marine collagen. Smaller particles of collagen peptides have quicker and easier uptake and transportation to the skin, bones, and joints for the synthesis of new collagen. Because of its efficient absorption, it is considered the best source for your skin. It retains its nutritional profile even though it’s refined to remove the fishy smell.

Bovine collagen vs. marine collagen - Which one to go for?

Bovine collagen has more Type 2 collagen, which is known to repair muscles and joints. This is why it’s used as a collagen supplement for those wanting to improve athletic performance. On the other hand, marine collagen is mostly Type 1 collagen, is great for the skin, hair, and nails, and is used as an anti-aging supplement.

As marine collagen is more bioavailable, it’s great for gut issues as the body doesn’t have to metabolize it much. It also contains glycine, which reduces inflammation in the digestive tract. Glycine is also known to help with insomnia. It also regulates the body’s core temperature, which is again conducive to sleep.

Collagen's effect on skin (image via Freepik)

Marine collagen is derived from the waste products of fish that would have otherwise been thrown away, so it is a sustainable source of collagen. It’s also more eco-friendly than bovine collagen.

Bovine collagen benefits those with a shellfish allergy as they cannot take marine collagen supplements, while marine collagen is good for those who are not willing to include beef in their diet for religious and personal reasons.

Bovine collagen is very rich in some essential amino acids, such as glycine and proline. Glycine is conducive to joint repair and muscle growth, while proline is good for the cardiovascular system as well as skin and wound healing.

Bovine collagen is a slightly cheaper option because it is a by-product of the beef industry, which is the most consumed meat in the world. Though bovine collagen can be mass-produced, it’s usually in powder form, which may not be convenient.

The verdict of bovine collagen vs. marine collagen

The debate over bovine collagen vs. marine collagen proves that by and large they have the same benefits as far as skin, hair, gut, and bone health are concerned. The main difference is that bovine collagen is slightly cheaper than marine collagen. It might also work better for those with digestive problems or a shellfish allergy.

Marine collagen might be better for people who want quicker results from collagen, have skin and hair concerns, and don’t eat cow products. Basically, the benefits of both bovine collagen and marine collagen are very similar, with very minor differences.