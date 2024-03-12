BTS Oscars 2024: A look at how stars get ready for the red carpet

The Oscars 2024 took place on Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Several stars from the entertainment industry graced the event with their presence and wowed fans with their stunning looks. Several behind-the-scenes glimpses of the stars gearing up for the prestigious event recently surfaced online.

Attendees meticulously prepared for the event, utilizing a range of beauty tools from high-tech gadgets to simple skincare products. Celebrities including Emily Blunt and actor Jamie Lee Curtis, shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of their preparation for the ceremony on social media.

1) Emily Blunt

As stated by People, Emily Blunt enhanced her natural beauty for the Oscars 2024 with a Grecian look thanks to makeup artist Jenn Streicher, who used the Charlotte Tilbury Sunkissed Glow Bronzer. Charlotte Tilbury also shared a glimpse of the actor gearing up for the event and stated that Streicher used the brand's Hollywood Flawless Filter foundation, the Eyes to Mesmerise eyeshadow in the shade Pillow Talk, the Candy Chic shade of the brand's new K.I.S.S.I.N.G lipstick, and more to elevate the actress' look.

Speaking about the look, as per Fashion Magazine, Streicher said:

"For Emily’s beauty look, we went for a Grecian editorial vibe with a little pink pop on the lips using Charlotte [Tilbury]’s Candy Chic lipstick."

2) America Ferrera

America Ferrera began her Oscars day with acupuncture and breakfast with her "coven," as per People. Embracing the spirit of the day, she sang Frank Sinatra's New York, New York, in an Instagram story as she geared up for the event.

In collaboration with celebrity stylist Karla Welch, Ferrera opted for Pomellato jewelry, which she paired with her pink chainmail dress from Atelier Versace.

3) Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o Instagram story before the event (Image via Instagram/@lupitanyongo)

As per People, Lupita Nyong'o shared glimpses of her day on her Instagram story before attending the Oscars. She was seen with a high-tech eye mask as she geared up for the ceremony. She used a blend of advanced beauty technology and personal comfort elements as she also spent time with her cat, Yoyo.

Her team included hairstylist Vernon François and makeup artist Nick Barose.

4) Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis took a practical yet humorous approach as she gave fans a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes moments before the event. She was seen with a goopy green face mask as she prepared for the Oscars 2024. This pre-event ritual showcased her understanding of the importance of skincare in achieving the perfect red carpet look.

The actress presented the award for best supporting actress at the event.

5) Colman Domingo

As per People, Colman Domingo began the day by meditating and getting a haircut. He also shared a picture on his story of himself with eye patches ahead of the event.

Domingo's approach combined personal wellness with style, showcasing his creativity and thoughtful planning for the event.

6) Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington shared a transition reel on social media ahead of the Oscars 2024 as she gave fans a glimpse into what went on before the event. She was seen with eye patches in the clip she shared online, highlighting the importance of skincare.

Set to Beyoncé's Texas Hold 'Em, she showcased a swift and stylish transformation as the video ended with her in an off-shoulder gown and minimal yet elegant makeup.

The BTS moments of the Oscars 2024 reveal the meticulous effort stars put into gearing up for the event. The clips they shared online also highlight the importance of their glam squads and stylists.

From skincare to outfits, each detail is carefully chosen as the Oscars represent more than awards; they are a celebration of cinema and style. As stars walked the red carpet, they stunned fans and attendees with their looks.