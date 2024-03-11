Khloe Kardashian reacts to Serena Williams' black bodycon look for Oscars 2024

Khloe Kardashian recently reacted to Serena Williams wearing a black bodycon dress at the 2024 Oscars.

The 96th Academy Awards ceremony, also known as the 2024 Oscars, was held on Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The star-studded event attracted celebrities from various industries, including tennis players such as Roger Federer, Ana Ivanovic, and Williams.

Both Ivanovic and Federer graced the main event as guests of Swiss watch designer and manufacturer, Rolex. Meanwhile, Serena Williams attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Serena Williams took to social media to share a series of pictures of her look for the evening. She wore a black off-shoulder dress adorned with red and white accents around the chest area. Completing her ensemble were a pair of opera gloves featuring matching red detailing, jewelry from Messika, and a watch from Audemars Piguet.

"That pre carpet glow 💫 ," Williams captioned her Instagram post.

Reacting to Williams' glamorous appearance, American socialite and model Khloe Kardashian took to social media to express her admiration, commenting:

"Wow!!!!!!!"

Screen grab of Khloe Kardashian's comment under Williams' post

Serena Williams recently attended Paris Fashion Week 2024

Serena Williams attending the Balmain Womenswear show as part of Paris Fashion Week

Serena Williams recently made an appearance at the 2024 Paris Fashion Week, which was held from February 26 and went on till March 5.

This fashion week is a renowned event that showcases the latest designer collections in the heart of Paris, France. Organized by the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, it is a highly anticipated event that takes place twice a year at various venues across the city. It is considered one of the most significant fashion weeks globally, alongside Milan, New York, London, and Tokyo.

During her time at Paris Fashion Week, Williams graced the shows of fashion houses such as Balmain, Balenciaga, and Off-White. She took to social media to share a series of picture from her attending the Balmian show.

In the pictures, the former World No. 1 can be seen wearing a black dress adorned with a striking white rose design. The dress extended just below her knee and she complated her look with a black jacket, a watch and a black and white bag.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion also shared a picture of herself alongside iconic American singer Cher, who also attended the Balmain show.

"A night to remember with @balmain @olivier_rousteing #PFW 🌹🌹 #BALMAINFW24," Williams captioned her Instagram post.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas