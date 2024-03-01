Serena Williams turns heads at Paris Fashion Week, joins celebrities Cher, Ashley Park & Ayra Starr on Balmain show

Serena Williams recently attended the 2024 Paris Fashion Week where she attended the Balmain and Off-White shows.

For the Balmain show, Williams wore a black dress with a white rose design on the front. For the Off-White show, she wore a black dress with a cut-out sleeve design. She paired it with a black and white jacket.

The American posted photos from the event on Instagram.

"Thank you for having me @off___white #VirgilForever," Williams wrote on her Instagram.

"Bonsoir, Paris @off___white," Williams wrote.

The former World No. 1 posted a picture with the legendary singer and actress Cher.

Williams was also pictured with actress and musician Ashley Park.

Expand Tweet

Park's meeting with Williams left fans amazed. In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), one fan mentioned that Williams and Park sitting together with Hande Ercel was not on their "bingo card."

"Serena Williams and Ashley Park sitting next to Hande on the Balmain show for Paris Fashion Week wasn’t on my 2024 bingo card BUT I’M LIVING FOR IT ANYWAY," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

The 23-time Grand Slam champion also met with singer Ayra Starr. Starr posted a video of their meeting on her Instagram story and a fan shared the video on X.

"Serena Williams X Ayra Starr at Paris Fashion Week at BALMAIN"

Expand Tweet

Serena Williams shares her experience being an entrepreneur

Serena Williams pictured at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards

Serena Williams drew curtains on her long and illustrious tennis career in 2022. Since then, the American has been working on her venture capital fund Serena Ventures and focused on her multiple businesses.

Williams recently opened up about the struggles of being an entrepreneur. She wrote in a post on Instagram:

"Being an entrepreneur is not always easy. My days often begin at the break of dawn and extend well into the night. But in the end, I love reinventing myself in different and authentic ways."

The former World No. 1 mentioned that the transition from a player to a venture capitalist has allowed her to pursue her passion for investing in women-led businesses.

"Transitioning from a tennis player to a venture capitalist has allowed me to pursue my passion for investing in women. It’s important to invest in us and not be afraid to showcase our stories and businesses," Williams continued.

Williams also mentioned that "exciting things" are in the pipeline.

"I have some exciting things coming soon so you have to stay tuned. @serena.ventures Investing in women since 2012," Williams added.

Serena Ventures has invested in KLIQ, Wile, Juno, Esusu, and many more startups. According to the website, their Fund 1 investment had 79% under-represented founders, 54% women founders, 47% black founders, and 11% Latino founders.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas