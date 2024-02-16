"Women can achieve anything despite all odds" - Venus Williams "proud" to produce Copa 71 with Serena Williams and Alex Morgan

Seven-time Major winner Venus Williams recently expressed pride at her recent venture 'Copa 71', a sports documentary that she co-produced with younger sister Serena and football star Alex Morgan.

Venus is one of the best tennis players in the history of the sport. Having said that, her exploits are not limited to the court. She founded her clothing brand 'EleVen' 17 years ago, which unfortunately ceased its operations earlier this month.

Aside from her interest in fashion, Venus Williams also co-produced Copa 71 with Serena Williams and Alex Morgan. The documentary film, which told the extraordinary story of the 1971 Women's Soccer World Cup, has been making waves recently. Its rights were recently acquired by Greenwich Entertainment, a US-based independent film distribution company specializing in narrative and documentary feature films.

Against that background, Venus took to her X account to celebrate the sports documentary being exhibited in theatres countrywide. She also remarked that "women can achieve anything, despite all odds".

"Women can achieve anything, despite all odds! So proud to co-produce #Copa71 alongside @serenawilliams & @alexmorgan. What an inspiring story!!" Venus wrote.

The documentary film, set in Mexico, is directed by James Erskine and Rachel Ramsay and stars footballers like Brandi Chastain, Elvira Aracen, and Birte Kjems. Interestingly enough, Serena Williams narrated a few parts of the documentary film.

Westbrook Studios was the production house behind financing and promoting Copa 71. For those unaware, they also produced the award-winning biopic 'King Richard', which chronicled the life of Serena and Venus Williams' father Richard.

Venus Williams to make her return in Indian Wells next month

Venus Williams hits a forehand at the 2019 BNP Paribas Open

Meanwhile, Venus Williams has not played a professional tennis match since suffering a 1-6, 1-6 blowout loss to Belgium's Greet Minnen in the first round of the 2023 US Open. She will, however, make her much-awaited comeback at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells next month.

Venus has received a wildcard to play at the WTA 1000 tournament since her ranking of 480 is not within the cut for direct entry. The American's last appearance at the Palm Springs event came in 2019, where she upset third-seeded Petra Kvitova en route to the quarterfinals.

The 43-year-old has made only eight career appearances at the BNP Paribas Open, with her best result being a semifinal finish in 1998, 2001, and 2018. She had boycotted the tournament for 14 years due to the racist abuse that her younger sister Serena received from fans in the 2001 final.

