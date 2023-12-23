Can you go out in the sun after fillers? Precautions, side effects, and more details explored

Fillers can be affected by sun exposure and alter the overall look over time. Up until now, everyone has understood that sun isn’t good for skin but it is essentially harmful in case someone has dermal filler. Prolonged exposure to the sun's rays can affect the fillers. But this doesn’t mean one needs to avoid the sun completely, but it is recommended to take some precautions.

Fillers have become as mainstream as manicures, dyeing hair, or monthly facials. Filler treatments help enhance the plump of lips, and cheeks, reduce wrinkles, and more. These treatments are done through precise injections of brand names like - Radiesse, Sculptra, Restylane, and Juvederm. However, sun damage is the most common query post these procedures.

The sun is a potential cause of worry during the sunny summer months when people generally spend more time out in the sun. Sun damage like pigmentation, melasma, tanning, aging, and more can be avoided by wearing sunscreen but understanding how UVB/UVA impacts filler is crucial.

Side effects of sun exposure on dermal fillers

Most fillers are injectable Hyaluronic acid. This has properties to keep the skin hydrated and appear plump. Hyaluronic acid is injected into the dermis to achieve the desired look or to treat areas of concern. But sun exposure negatively affects dermal filler under the skin. This is mainly because injectable Hyaluronic acid is slightly different from naturally produced Hyaluronic acid in our bodies.

During direct sun exposure, UVA and UVB can penetrate the dermis breaking down the stores of natural and artificial Hyaluronic acid dissolving it faster. Here are some of the side effects of sun exposure on fillers -

- Dissolve Hyaluronic acid, found in Juvederm filler treatments.

- Lessen the effects of face fillers.

- Tamper with the healing process after fillers.

Precautions to avoid side effects of sun exposure on fillers

When it is about sun damage the first step to protect the skin and dermal filler is by applying broad-spectrum sunscreen. According to The Zoe Report Dr. Michele Green, M.D., a New York City board-certified cosmetic dermatologist explains how UV rays gradually degrade dermal injections.

“UV rays degrade structural proteins in the skin, more specifically collagen and elastin, causing the development of fine lines, wrinkles, skin laxity, and leathery skin — all of which can affect the results of dermal injections,” Dr. Green said.

“Sun exposure also impacts the healing process of the skin after injections and can trigger inflammation.” Dr. Green adds.

Here are a few steps to keep in mind to ensure precautions to protect filler from sun damage -

- Ask the doctors specifically about the dos and don’ts after the treatment.

- Use sunscreen with broad-spectrum SPF in the AM.

- Make sure to reapply the sunscreen after every two hours.

- Avoid tanning beds at all costs.

- Try keeping the skin covered as much as possible.

- Use topical antioxidants and any other measure of protection.

It is better to avoid sun exposure for one week after receiving filler as it may worsen the course of healing. Filler treatments take around six to 15 months to set in, they may leave bruises or irritate the skin, and sun exposure exacerbates this situation. Hence, SPF and covering up concerned areas is crucial to shield the skin from sun damage.