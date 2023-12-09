What to expect after lip fillers? Here's everything you need to know for effective aftercare

Lip fillers have been in the beauty trend for quite some time. These are injections pushed into the lips to make them plumpier and fuller. They are also better known as dermal fillers. It is extremely popular among beauty enthusiasts to enhance the beauty of the lips. Anyone who is planning on getting lip fillers done should learn what to expect afterward.

After the lip filler injection except for some swelling and bruising, it is quite normal. It might take some time till the swelling subsides, revealing plumpy lips. It is important to avoid any strenuous exercise to avoid elevated heart rate after 24 to 48 hours after one gets the fillers. Also drinking plenty of water helps in healing the lips. Lip fillers mostly contain hyaluronic acid, which draws and retains moisture, staying hydrated helps the hyaluronic acid stay in targeted areas.

The swelling of the lips will take 2 to 3 days to reduce, till then you can take some simple measures to care for the lips. Apply ice, cold compress, and ice pack to the swelling for some relief. Avoid applying anything that sticks to the lips.

How to take care after getting lip fillers

FDA has approved four kinds of lip fillers - hyaluronic acid, poly-L-lactic acid, calcium hydroxylapatite, and polymethylmethacrylate beads in collagen. The esthetic care professionals will suggest you some effective aftercare for dermal fillers. Here's a guide to what to do after getting fillers.

1) Relief to swelling

As a relief to the bruising and swelling of the lips, one can apply Vitamin K, aloe vera, arnica cream, or any other ointment recommended by the esthetician. Even though these are all extremely helpful ointments, checking with the esthetician is always a great and safe idea.

2) Staying hydrated

It is crucial to ensure your body is hydrated. Try to drink as much water, juices, or other fluid as you can, hydration helps in healing the lips faster. Apart from drinking fluid, another great alternative is hydrating vegetables and fruits. Avoid consuming anything with sodium as it may worsen the healing procedure.

3) Sleeping properly

Get an adequate amount of sleep after getting lip fillers. While sleeping make sure your head is elevated, stack pillows, or use elevated ones for this. Sleeping properly will help in reducing swelling. Keeping the head elevated will ensure you do not fall asleep on your face.

4) Avoiding stressful activity

After two to four days of getting lip fillers, avoid any intense activity or exercise at any cost. Strenuous activity can elevate heart rate which can worsen the bruising and swelling. Try to avoid working out or running and stick to walking or light jogging.

5) Avoiding steaming rooms & salt

For at least four to five days of getting dermal fillers stay clear of steaming rooms or heated fitness classes. Hot weather and sweating can make swelling even more noticeable and worsen the situation. Estheticians also recommend avoiding too much salt.

Aftercare of lip fillers is easy but one needs to be careful to avoid certain things like using makeup on the lips up to 24 hours after the treatment. With proper care, the treated area can heal in under two weeks, and ensure all the schedules and events align with the appointment and healing time before getting the fillers.