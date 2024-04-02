5 Celebrities rocking the skinny brows trend in 2024

The skinny brows trend has made its way into 2024, and more than a few celebrities have been spotted with super thin brows. Not many are enthusiastic about skinny brows, with some believing that they should be left behind in the early 2000s.

The resurgence of fashion trends isn’t a new phenomenon. Since wide leg pants, mini skirts and sassy tops are making waves again, it's only natural that the skinny brows trend would have its moment.

Fashion enthusiasts, including celebrities, have incorporated the look into their daily makeup routine. The skinny brows trend involves completely shaving the eyebrows off and using thin pencils to created thin arced or straight lines over the eyes.

The trend also involves shaving the eyebrows to thin strips to create an unnatural and stylish effect. Check out some of the celebrities wjo have been spotted rocking the skinny brows trend.

Celebrities rocking the skinny brows trend in 2024

Doja Cat

Bella Hadid

Olivia Rodrigo

Cardi B

Rihanna

1. Doja Cat

Doja Cat has been rocking skinny eyebrows since 2023. The Paint The Town Red crooner is famous for her unique and sometimes questionable fashion choices but has remained consistent with her skinny brows.

The singer pushes the boundaries by experimenting with her brows. From super straight brows, to bleached brows and no eyebrow look, Doja Cat has done it all, and it's safe to say that skinny brows are her favorite.

2. Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid's brows have been getting skinnier since 2021, as she gradually eased into the trend. The supermodel has revived the Y2K trend championed by the likes of Paris Hilton and Christina Aguilera in the early 2000s.

Hadid favors the superplucked eyebrow look and is known to rock thin brows but on and off the runway. If anyone can pull off the skinny brows trend, it's definitely Bella Hadid.

3. Olivia Rodrigo

The Drivers License crooner opted for skinny brows for the Met Gala 2022 and has since been spotted with skinny brows every now and then. Lilly Keys, her makeup artist for the 2022 Met Gala, achieved a thin brow look by extending a brow liner towards the outer corners.

On February 21 2024, the singer posted on her Instagram exuding the Y2K aesthetic with thin brows and glitter around her eyes. She opts for a natural thin-brow look without using brow sticks.

4. Cardi B

Cardi B is known for experimenting with beauty trends and fashion styles. The singer has tried out different brow looks from bleached brows to ultra thin ones.

In December 2023, the Money crooner walked Balenciaga’s fall 2024 runway in skinny brows. The look veered away from her usual thick brows but she rocked it well.

Fast forward to March 2024, the superstar once again experimented with skinny brows but with an added touch of rhinestones as seen in her “Like What” music video.

She also rocked skinny brows in her feature video with Shakira, which she paired with smoky eyes and nude lips. Scrolling through her Instagram, it's obvious that the rapper favors skinny brows.

5. Rihanna

Rihanna is a major beauty and fashion influencer, and her successful Fenty line is proof of that. Her visuals for Vogue Korea broke the internet, and what stood out was her adaptation of the skinny brows trend.

The fashion mogul ahead of Fenty Beauty’s launch in China, looked stunning in a jacket with floral imprints, a matching bralette, skirt and cowboy hat.

She wore full makeup consisting of pink blush, red lips and thin brows. She also showed off her claw nails and gold mom ring. Before her vogue cover, Rihanna had been making appearances in thin brows.

Skinny brows trend has come to stay, whether people like it or not. You can check out some of these celebrity looks for style inspos.