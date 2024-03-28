Charlotte Tilbury launches Beautiful Skin Island Glow Easy Tanning Drops: Cost and benefits

Popular for high-quality makeup products, Charlotte Tilbury has recently launched the Beautiful Skin Island Glow Easy Tanning Drops. The beauty brand has been curating multiple new additions to its range of best-selling makeup products and the Beautiful Skin Island Glow Easy Tanning Drops are an extension of the same.

With the advent of Spring and Summer makeup looks, beauty enthusiasts seek a quick sunkissed glow without having to undergo the hassle of layering multiple products to get a touch of bronzed, tanned skin. Thus, Charlotte Tilbury's easy tanning drops have come right in time for those looking to achieve the island girl glow with the addition of a single product in their makeup regime.

Charlotte Tilbury's Beautiful Skin Island Glow Easy Tanning Drops are infused with skincare ingredients

The Beautiful Skin Island Glow Easy Tanning Drops are Charlotte Tilbury's first self-tanning innovation. The tanning drops are infused with skin plumping, hydrating, and radiance-boosting ingredients, along with clinically proven tan-enhancing molecules.

The beauty brand's website mentions results from the tanning drops clinical study, wherein 95% of the subjects reported that their skin looked naturally bronzed after using the product and 96% of the subjects agreed that the shade of the product matched perfectly with their skin tone.

The newly launched Beautiful Skin Island Glow Easy Tanning Drops are available in two skin tone-flattering shades; Fair/Medium and Tan/Deep. The fair/medium shade complements skin tones with cool undertones and the shade tan/deep complements skin tones with warm undertones, imparting the sun-kissed look beauty enthusiasts seek.

Additionally, the self-tanning drops feature a fuss-free, streak-free, buildable, and easy-to-use formula, which the brand claims is the key to getting a natural-looking golden glow.

The Beautiful Skin Island Glow Easy Tanning Drops impart the benefits of supercharged skincare ingredients like:

Hyaluronic acid, which nourishes and hydrates the skin while offering a plump appearance.

Skin Barrier Booster, which gives the skin a healthy glow.

The self-tanning drops are also infused with tanning molecules that mimic the sun-kissed, natural finish of a holiday tan on application. These tan-enhancing molecules feature Erythrulose, which is a natural keto-sugar that delivers a natural and even-looking color to the skin.

Instant Radiance Boosting Optics in the self-tanning formula are light-reflecting pigments that give the skin a pearly shine.

Charlotte Tilbury's website mentions the ideal way of applying the newly launched tanning drops. After shaking the product bottle thoroughly well, one can apply the tanning drops evenly across the face, avoiding the lip and eye area. The effect of the tanning drops develops on the skin within six to eight hours and stays for 4 days. Additionally, one mustn't forget to wash their hands after applying the product.

According to Charlotte Tilbury's Glow-O-Meter, two to four drops of the tanning drops deliver a natural-looking sunkissed glow, five to eight drops deliver a golden bronze glow, and nine to twelve drops are ideal for achieving a deep bronzed glow.

The Beautiful Skin Island Glow Easy Tanning Drops retail for $50 and are available on the beauty brand's website and Sephora.