Charlotte Tilbury launches Magic Hydration Revival Cleanser: Where to get, price and more details 

Charlotte Tilbury is one of the most celebrated makeup artists in the beauty arena and her beauty brand is known for its range of best-selling skincare and makeup products. Charlotte Tilbury's range of products consists of the trending Pillowtalk lipstick with a whopping 18 million views on TikTok, the Hollywood Flawless Filter, and the Magic Cream which has garnered over 20 million views on TikTok.

Charlotte Tilbury has recently launched the Magic Hydration Revival Cleanser which claims to offer a spa-like glow. The Magic Hydration Revival Cleanser is inspired by the effects that a world-class facial offers. It is a three-in-one cleanser that reveals glowing, hydrated, and cleansed skin.

The cleanser retails for $30 on the brand's official website. Additionally, Charlotte Tilbury's website also consists of exclusive kits comprising the cleanser.

Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Hydration Revival Cleanser reveals 2x hydrated skin

What makes the beauty brand unique is that the founder of the brand, Charlotte, offers an interactive product description experience for every product listed on the brand's website. Additionally, the beauty brand indulges in unique campaigns starring famous Hollywood celebrities.

The Magic Hydration Revival Cleanser is an addition to Charlotte Tilbury’s constantly expanding product range. It is a three-in-one cleanser that makes for an ideal AM and PM regime skincare product to hydrate, prime, and revive one’s skin.

The beauty brand claims that the Magic Hydration Revival Clanser primes the skin, making it silky smooth for makeup application. Additionally, the brand also claims that using the cleanser makes the skin two times more hydrated immediately and helps retain the skin’s moisture as well.

Using the newly launched Magic Hydration Revival Cleanser reduces the appearance of pores by four times in 14 days as per Charlotte Tilbury’s product testing results. Apart from removing impurities and makeup, the cleanser makes the skin appear smoother and clearer in just seven days of use.

The Magic Hydration Revival Cleanser is Leaping Bunny-approved, indicating that it is a cruelty-free formulation. Moreover, the cleanser has no drying or stripping effects on the skin.

The ingredients that make the skin-reviving, priming cleanser effective comprise:

Hyaluronic Acid: This is a powerful hydrating ingredient that reveals plump and smoother-looking skin. Hyaluronic acid can make the skin flexible and reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

Peptide Complex: Peptide complex reduces the visible appearance of pores, and fine lines, and refines the appearance of one’s skin tone. Additionally, peptides maintain the skin’s firmness and elasticity.

Biomimetic Barrier Shield Technology: This technology features lipids that replenish the skin barrier. The Biomimetic Barrier Shield Technology creates a protective barrier that prevents water loss and offers a hydration boost to the skin post-cleansing.

The Charlotte Tilbury website mentions that the Magic Hydration Revival Cleanser can be used in the AM and PM regime to purify and cleanse the skin, melting away makeup and impurities to reveal instantly healthy-looking, and energised skin.

One must take a pea-sized amount of cleanser on their palm and emulsify it with warm water, applying it evenly to the face with both hands. Slowly the cleanser’s texture will transform from a cream to foam and into a nourishing milk-like texture. After thoroughly massaging the face with the cleanser, rinse it off with lukewarm water to reveal a spa-like glow.

The Magic Hydration Revival Cleanser retails for $30 and is available on the beauty brand's official portal. The cleanser is an addition to the brand's skin innovation range and offers clinically proven benefits.