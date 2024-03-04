Chick-fil-A asks customers to discard Polynesian sauce: Reason, date of purchase, and all you need to know

Chick-fil-A is urging consumers against using its Polynesian sauce over concerns of undeclared soy and wheat allergens. If consumed, the affected dipping sauces may lead to severe or life-threatening reactions in people with a sensitivity or an allergy.

The voluntary recall, announced earlier this week, specifically applies to the dipping cups of Polynesian sauce sold between February 14, 2024, and February 27, 2024. The recall does not affect any other dipping sauces or the bottled Polynesian sauce sold through major grocers across the country.

As per the fast food chain, the cups of Polynesian dipping sauce may contain a completely different sauce with active allergens like soy and wheat. The mistaken packaging is feared to be caused by some technical errors. However, the details are yet to be verified.

The recalled Polynesian dipping sauce may contain undeclared soy and wheat allergens (Image via Chick-fil-A)

It is to be noted that consumption of the allergen-containing dipping sauce may cause people with a sensitivity or an allergy to experience adverse effects like - rashes, hives, tingling sensation in the mouth, blisters on the tongue, indigestion, diarrhea, lightheadedness, fever, severe headache, and loss of control.

Certain individuals with severe sensitivity may also be at risk of experiencing life-threatening anaphylaxis reactions, which may make it difficult for them to breathe. Patients experiencing such reactions may require immediate medical assistance.

Chick-fil-A's Polynesian dipping sauce recall applies to the 1 oz. plastic dipping cups

The Polynesian dipping sauce sold at Chick-fil-A stores across the country is part of a voluntary recall issued over undeclared allergen concerns. Feared to contain soy and wheat allergens, the affected sauce is not confirmed to have been linked with any casualties or adverse effects so far.

Packed in plastic dipping cups of 1 oz. (28 grams) each, the sauce was available under the label - 'Polynesian Sauce.' Promoted as having a sweet and sour taste with a strong and tangy flavor profile, the recalled sauce came with a light purple-themed peel-off cover.

As per Chick-fil-A, the allergen-contaminated dipping sauce is highly likely to have been distributed to restaurants in over 27 states and has since been removed from all affected states. Customers nationwide were also alerted about the recall through signages at the restaurants and pop-ups on the chain's website and phone application.

Exclusive to Chick-fil-A restaurants, the affected dipping sauce was sold between February 14, 2024, and February 27, 2024. Customers may have either been able to get it as an extra condiment along with their food or may have been able to order it at an additional cost.

The recalled dipping cups for Polynesian sauces were available in dipping cups of 1 oz. each (Image via Chick-fil-A)

People who may have purchased the allergen-contaminated sauce are strictly advised not to consume it. All affected units of the Polynesian sauce purchased during the aforementioned period should be disposed of in a closed bin.

Individuals who may have suffered certain adverse effects after consuming the sauce or have other questions related to the recall can contact the fast food chain's customer support at 866-232-2040.

Readers must not be confused by the rumors about the discontinuation of the Polynesian sauce. The dipping sauce has only been removed from stores to ensure customer safety and will return soon after the issue is resolved.