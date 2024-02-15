Fratelli Beretta recalls Charcuterie meat products: Reason, and all you need to know

Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc. has issued a nationwide recall for select Charcuterie meat products as they may be underprocessed. The Coppa-containing ready-to-eat products are feared to have been contaminated with pathogens and may cause foodborne illnesses if consumed.

The voluntary recall announced on February 12 applies to a wide range of Charcuterie meat products.

These include Beretta Antipasto, Beretta MO Antipasto, Beretta Antipasto Italian, Beretta Charcuterie Sampler, Beretta Coppa Pres, Beretta Coppa Hot, Black Bear B&B Coppa SWT Pres, Busseto Antipasto, Busseto Charcuterie Sampler, Dietz and Watzon D&W Capocolla Dry Hot, Lidl Antipasto, Lidl Copa Pres, Culinary Tour TOPC Charc Antipasto, Salumi Artigianali Roun Antipasto, among others.

As of now, the affected charcuterie meat products are not confirmed to have caused any illness or other adverse effects on consumers in the United States. However, the consumption of underprocessed food may lead to several foodborne illnesses, including Salmonellosis.

Known to last up to a week, the infection may cause people to experience symptoms like - abdominal cramps, nausea, fever, headaches, vomiting, and diarrhea. Patients experiencing such symptoms may need to consult a doctor at the earliest.

It is to be noted that federal agencies are currently investigating a multistate Salmonella outbreak feared to be linked with ready-to-eat Coppa products. Further testing and investigations into the matter indicate the product that is at the root of the outbreak may have been underprocessed. The FSIS is yet to determine if Fratelli Beretta's products are related to the outbreak.

Fratelli Beretta's Charcuterie Meat Products Recall: Affected items need to be thrown or returned

The United States Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) department is warning consumers about the recall of Charcuterie meat products by the New Jersey-based establishment, Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc. Feared to be underprocessed, the affected products may be unsafe for consumption and may lead to foodborne illnesses.

Packed in containers and vacuum-sealed packages of various sizes, the affected products were available under the labels - 'Beretta Antipasto Italian, Beretta Charcuterie Sampler, Beretta Coppa Pres, Beretta Coppa SWT Cut, Black Bear B&B Coppa SWT Pres, Busseto Antipasto, Busseto Charcuterie Sampler, Dietz and Watzon D&W Capocolla Dry Hot, Dietz and Watzon D&W Gourmet Party Pack Pres, Lidl Copa Pres, Culinary Tour TOPC Charc Antipasto, and Salumi Artigianali Roun Antipasto, among others.'

The products affected by this recall came with the establishment number “EST. M47967 or M7543B” and were distributed to major retailers all across the United States. Consumers may have been able to purchase them from retail stores like Costco, Publix, Aldi, and Sam's Club, among others.

Customers can find a list of the ready-to-eat meat products affected by the recall along with all relevant details necessary to recognize them in the table below:

Brand Name Product Size Establishment No. Best By Date Beretta 130456 - VARIETY PACK 18 oz 7543B 5/5/2024 Beretta 130519 – ANTIPASTO 12X85 GR 85 Gr 7543B 4/10/2024 Beretta 130589 – ANTIPASTO 2 X 6 OZ 6 oz 7543B 6/8/2024 Beretta 130527 - ANTIPASTO 12 oz 7543B 7/1/2024 Beretta 130528 - ANTIPASTO 12 oz 7543B 6/30/2024 Beretta 130530 - ANTIPASTO W/NAT PROS 12 oz 7543B 7/1/2024 Beretta 130531 – MO ANTIPASTO 2 X 12 OZ 12 oz 7543B or 47967 6/23/2024 Beretta 130548 - PROS/COPPA SWT/CALA 6 oz 7543B 6/16/2024 Beretta 130551- ANTIPASTO 170 GR 7543B 4/7/2024 Beretta 130559 - ANTIPASTO 3 oz 7543B 6/23/2024 Beretta 130560 - ANTIPASTO 3 oz 7543B 5/13/2024 Beretta 130561 - ANTIPASTO 6 oz 7543B or 47967 6/24/2024 Beretta 130562 - ANTIPASTO ITALIAN 15 oz 7543B 6/18/2024 Beretta 130661 - ANTIPASTO SPANISH 6 oz 47967 7/1/2024 Beretta 130662 - ANTIPASTO SPANISH 15 oz 7543B 5/28/2024 Beretta 130686 - ANTIPASTO SPANISH 15 oz 7543B 7/3/2024 Beretta 133556 - CHARCUTERIE SAMPLER 18 oz 7543B 6/15/2024 Beretta 134427 - MO ANTIPASTO 12 oz 7543B 6/17/2024 Beretta 134461 - MO ANTIPASTO 6 oz 7543B 6/25/2024 Beretta 137448- PEPP SALA/COPPA HOT/CALA 6 oz 7543B 6/17/2024 Beretta 137587 - SOPP SWT/COPPA SWT/GENO 16 oz 7543B 6/8/2024 Beretta 140305 - COPPA SWT VP random weight 7543B 6/18/2024 Beretta 140315 - COPPA SWT CUT random weight 7543B 5/29/2024 Beretta 140326 - COPPA PRES 4 oz 7543B 6/16/2024 Beretta 140346 - COPPA SWT PRES 4 oz 7543B 6/23/2024 Beretta 140360 - COPPA PRES 3 oz 7543B 7/1/2024 Beretta 140388 – COPPA SWEET 3 X 3 OZ 3 oz 7543B 6/6/2024 Beretta 140405 - COPPA HOT VP random weight 7543B 6/12/2024 Beretta 140415 - COPPA HOT CUT random weight 7543B 5/30/2024 Beretta 140446 - COPPA HOT PRES 4 oz 7543B 6/23/2024 Beretta 141026 - MO COPPA PRES 4 oz 7543B 4/2/2024 Beretta 141060 - MO COPPA PRES 3 oz 7543B 7/1/2024 Black Bear 600306 - B&B COPPA SWT PRES 3 oz 7543B 2/21/2024 Black Bear 600307 - B&B COPPA HOT PRES 3 oz 7543B 2/21/2024 Busseto 300741- BUS ANTIPASTO 12 oz 47967 7/2/2024 Busseto 024746 ANTIPATO2 X 12 OZ COSTCO ONLY 12 oz 47967 6/10/2024 Busseto 324018 - CHARCUTERIE SAMPLER SAM’S CLUB ONLY 9 oz 47967 6/23/2024 Culinary Tour 602204 - TOPC CHARC COPPA PRES 3 oz 7543B 7/1/2024 Culinary Tour 602205 - TOPC CHARC ANTIPASTO 6 oz 7543B 6/23/2024 Dietz and Watzon 824066- D&W PARTY PLATTER COMBO PRES 8 oz 7543B 7/6/2024 Dietz and Watzon 868823 - D&W ANTIPASTO PLATTER 6 oz 47967 7/1/2024 Dietz and Watzon 872903 - D&W CAPOCOLLO DRY SWT random weight 7543B 5/22/2024 Dietz and Watzon 872913 - D&W CAPOCOLLO DRY HOT random weight 7543B 5/27/2024 Dietz and Watzon 872922 - D&W COPPA SWT PRES 3 oz 7543B 7/1/2024 Dietz and Watzon 872932 - D&W COPPA HOT PRES 3 oz 7543B 6/30/2024 Dietz and Watzon 884710 - D&W GOURMET PARTY PACK PRES 8 oz 7543B 6/17/2024 Lidl 601301 - LIDL ANTIPASTO 6 oz 47967 6/24/2024 Lidl 601316 - LIDL COPPA PRES 4 oz 7543B 6/24/2024 Publix 601800- PUBL ITALIAN VARIETY PACK 6 oz 7543B 6/23/2024 Salumi Artigianali 601901- ROUN ANTIPASTO 3 oz 7543B 6/10/2024

Consumers who may have bought any of the charcuterie meat products affected by this recall are advised against consuming them or serving them to anyone else either cooked or right out of the containers.

All affected items should either be thrown in a closed bin or returned to your retailer for reimbursement. Individuals facing issues with the reimbursement or those with other questions can contact the establishment's hotline at 866-552-4916.