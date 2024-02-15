Fratelli Beretta recalls Charcuterie meat products: Reason, and all you need to know

  • home icon
By Kaushal S.
Modified Feb 15, 2024 07:16 IST
Fratelli Beretta recalls select Charcuterie meat products as they may be underprocessed (Image via Mantaz31 / Pixabay)
Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc. has issued a nationwide recall for select Charcuterie meat products as they may be underprocessed. The Coppa-containing ready-to-eat products are feared to have been contaminated with pathogens and may cause foodborne illnesses if consumed.

The voluntary recall announced on February 12 applies to a wide range of Charcuterie meat products.

These include Beretta Antipasto, Beretta MO Antipasto, Beretta Antipasto Italian, Beretta Charcuterie Sampler, Beretta Coppa Pres, Beretta Coppa Hot, Black Bear B&B Coppa SWT Pres, Busseto Antipasto, Busseto Charcuterie Sampler, Dietz and Watzon D&W Capocolla Dry Hot, Lidl Antipasto, Lidl Copa Pres, Culinary Tour TOPC Charc Antipasto, Salumi Artigianali Roun Antipasto, among others.

The affected ready-to-eat Charcuterie meat products may be underprocessed (Image via Nicolas Postiglioni / Pexels)
As of now, the affected charcuterie meat products are not confirmed to have caused any illness or other adverse effects on consumers in the United States. However, the consumption of underprocessed food may lead to several foodborne illnesses, including Salmonellosis.

Known to last up to a week, the infection may cause people to experience symptoms like - abdominal cramps, nausea, fever, headaches, vomiting, and diarrhea. Patients experiencing such symptoms may need to consult a doctor at the earliest.

It is to be noted that federal agencies are currently investigating a multistate Salmonella outbreak feared to be linked with ready-to-eat Coppa products. Further testing and investigations into the matter indicate the product that is at the root of the outbreak may have been underprocessed. The FSIS is yet to determine if Fratelli Beretta's products are related to the outbreak.

Fratelli Beretta's Charcuterie Meat Products Recall: Affected items need to be thrown or returned

The United States Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) department is warning consumers about the recall of Charcuterie meat products by the New Jersey-based establishment, Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc. Feared to be underprocessed, the affected products may be unsafe for consumption and may lead to foodborne illnesses.

Packed in containers and vacuum-sealed packages of various sizes, the affected products were available under the labels - 'Beretta Antipasto Italian, Beretta Charcuterie Sampler, Beretta Coppa Pres, Beretta Coppa SWT Cut, Black Bear B&B Coppa SWT Pres, Busseto Antipasto, Busseto Charcuterie Sampler, Dietz and Watzon D&W Capocolla Dry Hot, Dietz and Watzon D&W Gourmet Party Pack Pres, Lidl Copa Pres, Culinary Tour TOPC Charc Antipasto, and Salumi Artigianali Roun Antipasto, among others.'

The products affected by this recall came with the establishment number “EST. M47967 or M7543B” and were distributed to major retailers all across the United States. Consumers may have been able to purchase them from retail stores like Costco, Publix, Aldi, and Sam's Club, among others.

The affected Charcuterie Meat products may lead to foodborne illnesses upon consumption (Image via Mantaz31 / Pixabay)
Customers can find a list of the ready-to-eat meat products affected by the recall along with all relevant details necessary to recognize them in the table below:

Brand NameProductSizeEstablishment No.Best By Date
Beretta130456 - VARIETY PACK18 oz7543B5/5/2024
Beretta130519 – ANTIPASTO 12X85 GR85 Gr7543B4/10/2024
Beretta130589 – ANTIPASTO 2 X 6 OZ6 oz7543B6/8/2024
Beretta130527 - ANTIPASTO12 oz7543B7/1/2024
Beretta130528 - ANTIPASTO12 oz7543B6/30/2024
Beretta130530 - ANTIPASTO W/NAT PROS12 oz7543B7/1/2024
Beretta130531 – MO ANTIPASTO 2 X 12 OZ12 oz7543B or 479676/23/2024
Beretta130548 - PROS/COPPA SWT/CALA6 oz7543B6/16/2024
Beretta130551- ANTIPASTO170 GR7543B4/7/2024
Beretta130559 - ANTIPASTO3 oz7543B6/23/2024
Beretta130560 - ANTIPASTO3 oz7543B5/13/2024
Beretta130561 - ANTIPASTO6 oz7543B or 479676/24/2024
Beretta130562 - ANTIPASTO ITALIAN15 oz7543B6/18/2024
Beretta130661 - ANTIPASTO SPANISH6 oz479677/1/2024
Beretta130662 - ANTIPASTO SPANISH15 oz7543B5/28/2024
Beretta130686 - ANTIPASTO SPANISH15 oz7543B7/3/2024
Beretta133556 - CHARCUTERIE SAMPLER18 oz7543B6/15/2024
Beretta134427 - MO ANTIPASTO12 oz7543B6/17/2024
Beretta134461 - MO ANTIPASTO6 oz7543B6/25/2024
Beretta137448- PEPP SALA/COPPA HOT/CALA6 oz7543B6/17/2024
Beretta137587 - SOPP SWT/COPPA SWT/GENO16 oz7543B6/8/2024
Beretta140305 - COPPA SWT VPrandom weight7543B6/18/2024
Beretta140315 - COPPA SWT CUTrandom weight7543B5/29/2024
Beretta140326 - COPPA PRES4 oz7543B6/16/2024
Beretta140346 - COPPA SWT PRES4 oz7543B6/23/2024
Beretta140360 - COPPA PRES3 oz7543B7/1/2024
Beretta140388 – COPPA SWEET 3 X 3 OZ3 oz7543B6/6/2024
Beretta140405 - COPPA HOT VPrandom weight7543B6/12/2024
Beretta140415 - COPPA HOT CUTrandom weight7543B5/30/2024
Beretta140446 - COPPA HOT PRES4 oz7543B6/23/2024
Beretta141026 - MO COPPA PRES4 oz7543B4/2/2024
Beretta141060 - MO COPPA PRES3 oz7543B7/1/2024
Black Bear600306 - B&B COPPA SWT PRES3 oz7543B2/21/2024
Black Bear600307 - B&B COPPA HOT PRES3 oz7543B2/21/2024
Busseto300741- BUS ANTIPASTO12 oz479677/2/2024
Busseto024746 ANTIPATO2 X 12 OZ COSTCO ONLY12 oz479676/10/2024
Busseto324018 - CHARCUTERIE SAMPLER SAM’S CLUB ONLY9 oz479676/23/2024
Culinary Tour602204 - TOPC CHARC COPPA PRES3 oz7543B7/1/2024
Culinary Tour602205 - TOPC CHARC ANTIPASTO6 oz7543B6/23/2024
Dietz and Watzon824066- D&W PARTY PLATTER COMBO PRES8 oz7543B7/6/2024
Dietz and Watzon868823 - D&W ANTIPASTO PLATTER6 oz479677/1/2024
Dietz and Watzon872903 - D&W CAPOCOLLO DRY SWTrandom weight7543B5/22/2024
Dietz and Watzon872913 - D&W CAPOCOLLO DRY HOTrandom weight7543B5/27/2024
Dietz and Watzon872922 - D&W COPPA SWT PRES3 oz7543B7/1/2024
Dietz and Watzon872932 - D&W COPPA HOT PRES3 oz7543B6/30/2024
Dietz and Watzon884710 - D&W GOURMET PARTY PACK PRES8 oz7543B6/17/2024
Lidl601301 - LIDL ANTIPASTO6 oz479676/24/2024
Lidl601316 - LIDL COPPA PRES 4 oz7543B6/24/2024
Publix601800- PUBL ITALIAN VARIETY PACK 6 oz7543B6/23/2024
Salumi Artigianali 601901- ROUN ANTIPASTO 3 oz7543B6/10/2024

Consumers who may have bought any of the charcuterie meat products affected by this recall are advised against consuming them or serving them to anyone else either cooked or right out of the containers.

All affected items should either be thrown in a closed bin or returned to your retailer for reimbursement. Individuals facing issues with the reimbursement or those with other questions can contact the establishment's hotline at 866-552-4916.

