Vornado Air recalls handheld garment steamers: Reason, affected models, and more

Over two million units of handheld garment steamers are being recalled by Vornado Air LLC over burn hazard concerns. Thirteen thousand units of the affected garment steamers were also sold in Canada. Announced on February 8, 2024, the voluntary recall affects the garment steamers available under three brand names - Steamfast (SF), Vornado (VS), and Sharper Image (SI).

The handheld steamers that run on electricity need to be filled with water, which turns into steam emitted from the nozzle to remove wrinkles and curls from clothes and fabrics.

The affected handheld garment steamers may pose risks of a burn injury (Image via CPSC)

The establishment fears that the affected steamers may have an issue that may cause the water to be expelled from the nozzle along with the steam. In case the hot water ends up falling on the hands or body of the user or someone nearby, it may pose risks of minor to severe burn injuries. The problem affects at least seven handheld steamer models, including - SF-425, SF-435, SF-440, SF-445, SF-447, VS-410, and SI-428.

Vornado Air LLC. has already informed the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) about 122 incidents where hot water may have been sprayed or spit out from the steam nozzle. At least 23 of such incidents have led to burn injuries; however, the level of injury has not been confirmed. It is to be noted that there are no reports of any such incidents or injuries in Canada.

All you need to know about Vornado Air's handheld garment steamer recall

Vornado Air LLC, of Andover, Kansas, has issued a nationwide recall for nearly 2,000,000 units of handheld garment steamers as they may pose risks of burns. Nearly 13,000 of the affected garment steamers are also being recalled from Canada.

The Vornado and Sharper Image garment steamer models affected by the problem (VS-410 and SI-428) were available in black and white colors, respectively. The Steamfast steamer models (SF-425, SF-435, SF-440, SF-445, and SF-447), on the other hand, were available in a wide range of color choices like black, white, hot pink, light pink, orange, teal blue, and sage green.

The affected handheld garment steamers were priced between $14 and $35 (Image via CPSC)

Priced between $14 to $35, the handheld garment steamers were sold across the United States and Canada between July 2009 and January 2024.

Customers in the two regions may have been able to purchase them from major retailers, like Walmart and Bed Bath & Beyond, among others. The affected products were also sold online on Vornado.com, Amazon.com, Steamfast.com, and Sihomecomfort.com.

Brand Name Affected Models Colors Available in Vornado VS-410 Black Sharper Image SI-428 White Steamfast SF-425, SF-440, SF-445, SI-428, and SF-447 White, Black, Light Pink, Hot Pink, Sage Green, Orange, and Teal Blue

Consumers who may have purchased the recalled handheld garment steamer or may have received them as gifts are urged not to use them any longer. You can contact Vornando Air LLC for a replacement product or a full refund on your purchase.