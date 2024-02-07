Stew Leonard’s Chicken products recall: Reason, affected states, and more

Stew Leonard’s is recalling select chicken and chicken salad products from across the country over undeclared allergens concern. Feared to contain undeclared milk, the affected products may cause people with an allergy or sensitivity to experience severe allergic reactions that can sometimes be life-threatening.

The voluntary recall issued on February 5 is being supervised by the Standards and Product Safety Division and the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food. The products affected by the recall include "sliced and shaved chicken, sliced and shaved buffalo chicken, chicken salad, buffalo chicken salad, and Boom Boom chicken salad, among others."

The recalled chicken and chicken salad products may contain undeclared milk allergens (Image via Lukas / Pexels)

It is to be noted that the affected products were exclusively available through Stew Leonard’s stores in the states of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. However, the retailer has yet to confirm what caused the problem. Neither the establishment nor the state agencies have shared details about the affected chicken products being linked to any cases of adverse effects or casualties.

If consumed, milk-allergen-containing food may cause people with an allergy to experience tingling sensations in the mouth. Soon after, the person may start experiencing other allergy symptoms, like hives, itchiness in the throat, blisters on the skin, diarrhea, fever, vomiting, severe headache, and lightheadedness.

Severe cases of sensitivity towards the allergen often lead to anaphylaxis reactions and may require immediate medical support.

All you need to know about Stew Leonard’s Chicken and Chicken Salad products recall

At least nine chicken and chicken salad products are being recalled by Stew Leonard’s stores over undeclared milk allergen concerns. The affected products are not confirmed to have caused any adverse effects or casualties to date.

Packed in containers and packages of various sizes, the chicken products affected by the recall were available as Sliced and Shaved Chicken, Sliced and Shaved Buffalo Chicken, Chicken Salad, Chicken Salad Sub Sandwich, Buffalo Chicken Salad, Boom Boom Chicken Salad, Cape Cod Chicken Salad, and Lite Chicken Salad.

The products affected by this recall were exclusively sold through Stew Leonard’s stores across Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York. The Cape Cod Chicken Salad and the Lite Chicken Salad products, however, were exclusive to Connecticut and were only sold across Norwalk. Available in the deli department, the affected products may have been purchased between August 2022 and January 29, 2024.

The recalled chicken and chicken salad products were available across New Jersey, Connecticut, and New York (Image via Sydney Troxell / Pexels)

Customers with a milk allergy or lactose intolerance are strictly urged not to consume the recalled chicken products. All recalled items should be returned to the nearest Stew Leonard’s store for a full refund. It is to be noted that a receipt of purchase may not be necessary.