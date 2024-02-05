Lovevery Slide & Seek Ball Run Toy recall: Reason, affected units, and all you need to know

Lovevery Inc. of Boise, Idaho, has recalled over 47,000 units of Slide & Seek Ball Run toys from across the United States, over choking hazard concerns. At least 4,500 units of the toys have also been recalled from Canada.

The nationwide voluntary recall issued last week is being supervised by the United States Consumer Product Service Commission (CPSC) and the Government of Canada. The affected toys are made of plastic and wood and are exclusively meant for children aged between 13 and 15 months.

The wooden toy includes a ball ramp, which leads to a ball storage with a door. While the toy itself is safe for children, it is feared that the wooden knob on the door can get damaged or come loose during shipping and get detached over time. If a child puts the detached door knob in their mouth, it may cause them to choke and can even result in life-threatening situations.

The recalled Lovevery Slide & Seek Ball Run toys have a part that can be a choking hazard for children (Image via CPSC)

The establishment has already informed the CPSC about 33 incidents, where the wooden knobs on the toy detached during shipping. In six more cases, the wooden door knobs detached some time after the shipment was opened.

The Canadian government has only received two reports of door knobs detaching during shipping. It is to be noted that no cases of injuries or casualties have been reported from either the United States or Canada.

All you need to know about the Lovevery Slide & Seek Ball Run toy Recall

According to Lovevery Inc.'s recall notice published on the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website, nearly 47,000 units of Slide & Seek Ball Run toys are part of a nationwide recall. The Government of Canada has also informed consumers about the recall of 4,500 units of the made-in-China Slide & Seek Ball Run toys.

Packed in labeled cardboard boxes, the recalled toys were part of the "Babbler Play Kits" for children aged 13 to 15 months. Unlike other toys from the kit, the bottom of the Lovevery Slide & Seek Ball Run toys toy does not have an engraved logo or a green sticker on the inside wall of the wooden box.

Priced at over $120, the affected toy kit was widely sold across Canada and the United States. People in the two regions may only have been able to purchase them from the brand's website - Lovevery.com. All units of the toy purchased between June 2023 and November 2023 are affected by this recall.

The recalled Lovevery Slide & Seek Ball Run toys were priced at over $120 (Image via Karolina Grabowska / Pexels)

As such, parents who may have purchased the affected Slide & Seek Ball Run toys for their children last year are advised to take them away from their kids immediately. The recalled toys should then be kept away from the reach of children or pets.

Consumers can get a free replacement for the recalled toy by registering on Lovevery's recall website - https://www.recallrtr.com/ballrun. They will then have to follow certain instructions like removing and marking the door of the toy and uploading pictures of the same along with the case number to the website. It is to be noted that the company is contacting all known purchasers with the unique case code.