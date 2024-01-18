Is Purina recalling its pet foods? Details explored amidst ongoing rumors

The major pet food company in the United States, Purina, has refuted 'online rumours' as it announced that its pet foods are not part of any recent recalls and are safe for pets. The Nestlé subsidiary made the public announcement to reassure pet parents after some social media users alleged that the 'Pro Plan pet food' was making hundreds of dogs and cats sick.

The allegations that were made either through TikTok videos or posts in Facebook groups included images and videos of dogs and cats suffering from diarrhea, seizures, or vomiting. Some posts also alleged that quite a large number of these pets had died after eating the Purina Pro Plan food.

Videos and posts on TikTok and Facebook allege the Pro Plan Pet Food to be sickening cats and dogs globally (Image via Purina)

While the allegations are yet to be confirmed, the concerned pet food seems to have sickened over 182 cats and 547 dogs. At least 177 pets seem to have died after consuming the allegedly 'unsafe' pet food.

The numbers of sicknesses and casualties that seem to be increasing by the day have been reported from several regions across the globe, including - the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Hungary, Serbia, and Ireland.

Responding to the allegations, the Nestlé subsidiary issued a public statement this Monday, calling the rumors to be false. The St. Louis, Missouri-based pet food company further added that the false statements making rounds on the internet are only creating unnecessary fear and stress for pet parents across the globe.

Purina announces its pet foods are not part of any recall and are safe for pets

The last few weeks have been troublesome for pet owners across the globe as rumors about Purina's pet food products sickening cats and dogs started making the rounds around the internet.

Acknowledging the fear and confusion the rumors may have created among pet parents, the company debunked them as 'false rumours.'

The pet food maker further went on to say that while some of the posts may have been made by "well-intentioned pet parents" concerned about the safety of pets, others may have been made by people trying to create distrust for select brands to sell their products.

The pet food maker also shared that it recently conducted a recheck of all consumer contacts, quality, and manufacturing data for the past year to ensure the quality and safety of its pet food products.

The pet food maker said the rumors may be made by people trying to promote their products (Image via Purina)

The review conducted by the Quality Assurance Team of Purina included rechecking reports for adverse effects from consumers, pre and post-production quality tests, and other data.

However, the company found no abnormalities or safety issues with the Pro Plan or any other pet food product.

Reassuring pet owners across the globe, the company said that the safety and health of the pets will never be compromised. The company also said that they will continue to assess the situation.

In case of even the slightest possibility of a real issue with the pet food, the company will take immediate action and inform consumers of the same.

The last pet food recall that came from Purina was issued back in February 2023. At that time, the pet food company had to recall its Pro Plan Veterinary Diets as they contained elevated levels of Vitamin D.

Back then, the recalled prescription pet food affected two dogs exhibiting clear signs of Vitamin D toxicity. However, the two pets recovered after they were taken off the Pro Plan diet. It is to be noted that the St. Louis, Missouri-based pet food company has not issued any major pet food recalls after that.