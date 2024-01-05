Blue Ridge Beef Recall: Pet food recall expands to 16 states amid Salmonella and Listeria fears

Blue Ridge Beef of Statesville, North Carolina, is expanding the ongoing pet food recall to include a total of 16 states. First recalled in November 2023, the affected products are feared to be contaminated with both Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella.

The products affected by the recall include 2 lb logs of Kitten Grind, Kitten Mix, and Puppy Mix products. Intended to be fed to small puppies and kittens, the affected products have been available for purchase in 16 states, including 'Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.'

The recalled pet food products have been available nationwide since November 14, 2023 (Image via Blue Ridge Beef)

The initial recall for the affected items was followed by reports of random sampling tests conducted under the supervision of the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The tests conducted by the federal body that were also acknowledged by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found the concerned pet food products to be positive for contamination with both Salmonella and Listeria monocytogens.

All you need to know about the risks related to the recalled Blue Ridge Beef Pet Food products

Blue Ridge Beef of Statesville, North Carolina, is announcing the expansion of an ongoing pet food recall to include almost all states in the U.S. where the affected products were available for purchase. It is to be noted that the first recall for the affected items was initiated back in November 2023, while the second expansion was announced in December 2023.

Distributed to major retailers in the regions of "Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin," the affected products were available as 2 lbs logs of Kitten Grind, Kitten Mix, and Puppy Mix.

Featuring varying UPCs, the recalled products were distributed to retailers between November 14, 2023 (11/14/2023) and December 20, 2023 (12/20/2023). It is to be noted that the Kitten Grind was available with the UPC 8 54298 00101 6, while the Puppy Mix was sold with the UPC 8 54298 00169 6. The Kitten Mix, however, was available with the UPC 8 54298 00143 6.

The recalled pet food products were sold throughout 16 states in the U.S. (Image via FDA)

While the affected products have not been linked to any adverse effects to date, consumers are advised to be cautious. If fed to pets, the contaminated food may lead to a Salmonella and/or Listeria infection, which may make your pet lethargic and could cause adverse effects like bloody diarrhea, fever, abdominal pain, and vomiting.

Affected Products Size UPC Affected Lot #/Use by Dates between Kitten Grind 2 lbs logs 8 54298 00101 6 N24 1114 to N24 1224 Kitten Mix 2 lbs logs 8 54298 00243 6 N24 1114 to N24 1224 Puppy Mix 2 lobs logs 8 54298 00169 6 N24 1114 to N24 1224

Some of these infections may also be prone to spreading through touch and could affect other pets and even humans. Individuals affected by a Listeriosis and/or Salmonella infection may suffer from adverse effects like muscle pain, abdominal cramps, vomiting, bloody diarrhea, body aches, and nausea. While some healthy individuals may be able to recover on their own, others may require medical attention.

What to do with the recalled Blue Ridge Beef Pet Food products?

Pet owners or handlers who may have purchased the pet food products affected by the nationwide recall anywhere in the United States are urged not to feed them to their pets. All logs of the affected products should be immediately discarded safely so that they can't be accessed by wildlife. Consumers are also advised against donating the affected items or feeding them to stray animals.

You can then write to Blue Ridge Beef at [email protected] to be guided through the reimbursement process. It is also advised to wash and disinfect the areas where the affected items were stored, along with the bowls and other utensils that may have come into contact with the contaminated items.

The recalled products should not be fed to pets in any manner (Image via Blue Ridge Beef)

Owners who believe their pets may have consumed the recalled items should consult a veterinarian as soon as possible. Any questions related to the recalled pet food products or issues with reimbursement can be forwarded to Blue Ridge Beef's representative, Mr. Steven Lea, at (704) 880-4500 from Monday to Friday between the hours of 8 am and 5 pm EST.