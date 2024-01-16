EV maker Lucid recalls Air Sedans: Affected numbers, reason, and all you need to know

Over 2,000 Air Sedan vehicles are being recalled by the renowned EV maker, Lucid Group, due to concerns of potential faults with certain parts. Feared to obstruct the vision of the driver, the faulty parts may lead to major safety risks and could lead to an increased risk of crash and injuries.

The voluntary recall, issued on January 10, 2024, exclusively affects the Lucid Air vehicles from the years 2022 to 2023. The Sedans affected by the recall may have a problem with the High Voltage Coolant Heaters (HVCH), intended to heat the coolant which then helps defrost the windshield of the vehicle to ensure that the driver can look at the road without any issues.

The recalled vehicles may obstruct the vision of the driver and pose an increased risk of crash and injuries (Image via Lucid)

However, the faulty HVCHs produced before July 2022 may lead to an "internal delamination failure," and render the defrosting capability of the vehicle useless. With the defrosting capabilities gone, the vehicle's windshield may no longer be defrosted, thus highly restricting the vision of the driver and posing risks of a crash or injury.

The vehicles affected by the HVCH failure problem may start producing warm air from the windshield defroster. The failure may also lead to a continuous loss of cabin heat. While it is not confirmed if the issue has caused any injuries or crashes, vehicle owners are advised to be cautious of the indicators of an HVCH failure.

All you need to know about Lucid Groups' Air Sedan recall

Nearly 2,042 Lucid Air Sedans are part of a nationwide recall issued over a potentially faulty part. The faulty HVCH on the affected vehicles may fail and cause them to lose the windshield defrosting capabilities, leading to severe safety risks.

The electric vehicles affected by the recall are all from the model years 2022 to 2023 and were widely sold in and around the United States over the last few years. In production between November 10, 2021, and June 11, 2023, the recalled Sedans may have been purchased from authorized Lucid dealerships or through previous owners and/or third parties.

Considering the seriousness of the problem, the automaker is first rolling out a software update that will inform owners of the HVCH failure. In case of a failure, the vehicle will warn the driver by lighting up a warning light for lack of defrost capability on the glass cockpit panel.

The recalled Air Sedan vehicles were produced until June 11, 2023 (Image via Lucid)

The warning light will further advise the vehicle owner to get in touch with Lucid Customer Support. All vehicles with the faulty High Voltage Coolant Heaters (HVCH) will then be able to get a replacement of the faulty part. The new HVCHs are all manufactured starting in February 2023 and are not subject to the delamination problem like their predecessors.

It is to be noted that both the software update for the recalled Air Sedans and the replacement of HVCH will be provided free of cost. The automaker is expected to start sending owner notifications starting March 8, 2024. Individuals with questions about the recall can reach out to the automaker's Customer Support at 1-510-648-3553.