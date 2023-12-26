Tesla Recall 2023: Reason, affected models, and more

Over 120,000 electric vehicles are part of a nationwide recall initiated by Tesla, Inc. Issued over a problem with the doors unlatching and opening during a crash, the affected vehicles may put the drivers and passengers at an increased risk of injuries.

The voluntary recall initiated this week exclusively affects two vehicle models, including, the Model X and the Model S. The vehicles affected by the problem are between the model years 2021 and 2023. As per the automaker, the door unlatching problem came to light during a routine crash test, conducted earlier this month.

During the test, it was found that the electric vehicle had its cabin door unlatched after an impact. The automaker said that the vehicle in the crash test was operating without the "lockout functionality," which may have been excluded from the OTA updates that started rolling in late 2021.

The recalled Model S and Model X vehicles may put passengers at increased risk of injuries (Image via Tesla)

It is to be noted that vehicle doors are expected to stay locked up during a crash to ensure that the occupants are not ejected out of the vehicle during a crash involving side collisions or rollover. To ensure that these mechanisms are equipped in all vehicles manufactured and sold in the United States, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), has set strict "Side Impact Protection" standards.

In Tesla's case, the vehicles fail to comply with the requirements set by the "Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 214" and could put passengers at risk of experiencing severe to life-threatening injuries during crashes or collisions. Hence, the automaker is recalling them from across the country for correction.

All you need to know about Tesla's Model S and Model X recall

At least 120,423 electric vehicles are part of a voluntary recall issued by Tesla, Inc. Feared to have a problem that may cause the doors to unlatch during a crash, the affected vehicles may put occupants at increased risk of injuries.

The vehicle models affected by the problem include Model X and Model S electric vehicles between the model years 2021 and 2023. The affected vehicles are one of the most driven Tesla models and have been sold all across the United States over the last few years.

The recalled vehicles have already received the OTA software update to fix the door unlatching problem (Image via Tesla)

At the moment, the automaker has already released a fresh over-the-air software update to fix the issue with doors. It seems that the update will include the missed out "lockout functionality," along with other improvements that should be enough to put the affected vehicles back in compliance with the federal "Side Impact Protection" standards to ensure consumer safety.

Owners of the affected vehicles will start receiving notification letters by February 17, 2024. However, those with queries can always contact Customer Service with their questions at 1-877-798-3752.