Toyota Recall 2023: Reason, affected models, and more

Over one million vehicles are being recalled by Toyota Motor Co. over an airbag deployment issue. Caused due to a defect, the issue may pose an increased risk of injuries during sudden braking or accidents.

Announced on December 20, the voluntary recall affects several vehicle models, including - 'Avalon, Avalon Hybrid, Camry, Camry Hybrid, Corolla, Highlander, Highlander Hybrid, RAV4, RAV4 Hybrid, and Sienna Hybrid.'

At least five Lexus vehicles are also affected by the recall, including models like - 'ES250, ES300H, ES350, RX350, and RX450h.'

All vehicles affected by the problem are from model years 2020 to 2022.

The recalled vehicles may have a defect that may cause the airbags not to deploy in time of need (Image via Toyota)

As per the automaker, the vehicles affected by the recall have been equipped with Occupant Classification System (OCS) sensors that are feared to have malfunctioned over time. Equipped in the front seats, the malfunctioned sensors may have potentially resulted in a short-circuit, which may keep the airbag system from classifying the weight of the occupant.

In such circumstances, the airbag may fail to deploy in cases of sudden braking or crashes, thus posing an increased risk of injuries to the front-seat occupants.

The automaker has not confirmed if the problem has been linked to any cases of fatalities or injuries. However, owners are advised to be cautious with the recalled vehicles.

The recalled Toyota vehicles may have a defect with the Occupant Classification System sensors

Nearly one million Toyota and Lexus vehicles are part of a nationwide recall issued this week. Feared to have a defect with the Occupant Classification System (OCS) sensors, the affected vehicles may fail to deploy the airbags at crucial times, posing an increased risk of injury.

Popular among people of various ages, the affected vehicles were sold through authorized dealerships over the last few years. Some of the vehicles may have also been purchased from third parties.

The automaker has assured owners that the vehicles affected by the recall will be eligible for free inspection of the OCS sensors at authorized dealerships across the United States.

If required, the dealerships will replace the sensors to ensure that the problem no longer persists.

The recalled vehicles will receive inspection and sensor replacement through dealerships (Image via Toyota)

Ranging between the model years 2020 and 2022, the Toyota and Lexus vehicles affected by the voluntary recall include:

Avalon (2020 - 2021) Avalon Hybrid (2020 - 2021) Camry (2020 - 2022) Camry Hybrid (2020 - 2022) Corolla (2020 - 2021) RAV4 (2020 - 2021) RAV4 Hybrid (2020 - 2021) Highlander (2020 - 2021) Highlander Hybrid (2020 - 2021) Sienna Hybrid (2021) Lexus ES250 (2021) Lexus ES300H (2020 - 2022) Lexus ES350 (2020 - 2021) Lexus RX350 (2020 - 2021) Lexus RX450h (2020 - 2021)

Owners of the affected vehicles will start receiving notifications next year by mid-February. However, individuals with questions related to the recall or those looking for a quick resolution of the problem can contact the Toyota Brand Engagement Center at 1-800-331-4331 to be guided through the process.