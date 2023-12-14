Tesla Recall 2023: Reason, Affected Models, and Other Details Explored

Over two million Tesla vehicles are part of a nationwide recall issued over problems with the Autopilot driver assistance system. The system which is related to Autopilot features is feared to pose an increased risk of crash and injuries to both the passengers and people on the roads.

The voluntary recall issued this Tuesday applies to nearly all vehicle models on United States roads, including - Model S, Model X, Model Y, and Model 3. The vehicles affected by this recall were all produced between October 5, 2012, and December 7, 2023.

The recalled vehicles may have an issue with the Autopilot driver assistance system (Image via Tesla)

The nationwide recall is the result of a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) investigation conducted over the last two years. It is to be noted that the federal safety regulator was investigating cases of crashes related to the driving systems that were partially automated by the Autopilot in the vehicles. The risk levels for some of these crashes were deadly, with over 17 casualties since 2016.

As the investigations continued, the NHTSA concluded that the methods the Autopilot system uses to make sure the drivers are attentive may not be necessarily adequate. As such, it could result in "foreseeable misuse of the system."

All you need to know about the problem with the vehicles affected by Tesla's Recall

Equipped with an Autopilot system, the affected vehicles have 'SAE Level 2 advanced driver assistance features' called Traffic-Aware Cruise Control and Autosteer. Intended to be used in coordination, the two features can help the driver with acceleration, steering, and braking support in certain operating conditions.

It is to be noted that the Autosteer function is not a fully automated system and still requires the driver to be the operator of the vehicle. As such, the driver must be attentive, with their hands on the steering wheel, ready to control the movement of the vehicle.

The vehicles affected by the recall include Model S, X, Y, and 3 (Image via Tesla)

The Autosteer feature also requires the driver to be ready to intervene by steering, accelerating, or braking, depending on the conditions on the road to ensure safe operation. The Autosteer feature cannot be engaged if certain conditions are not met or if the conditions are unfavorable. In such cases, the vehicle may alert the driver about the same with visual and audio alerts.

Vehicle Model Model Years Production Dates Tesla Model S 2012-2023 OCT 05, 2012 - DEC 07, 2023 Tesla Model 3 2017-2023 JUL 15, 2017 - DEC 07, 2023 Tesla Model Y 2020-2023 JAN 09, 2020 - DEC 07, 2023 Tesla Model X 2016-2023 SEP 15, 2015 - DEC 07, 2023

However, the federal safety regulators have found that the controls and systems equipped in the recalled Tesla vehicles may not be enough to prevent the misuse of the 'SAE Level 2 advanced driver assistance features.' Several independent tests have indicated that the monitoring system equipped to prevent such misuse can be fooled easily. There have also been cases where people have been driving the vehicles in a drunk state.

What is the remedy to the Tesla Recall?

While the 'SAE Level 2 advanced driver-assistance feature' can support the driver if safely engaged, it is still a driver-assistance feature. The Autopilot can do everything from steering to accelerating, and even breaking, but it is not supposed to drive the vehicle on its own.

Drivers misusing the feature by not being attentive enough, ready to control the movement of the vehicle, or ready to intervene by braking when required, can put both themselves and others on the roads at increased risks of collision and crashes.

As such, Tesla Motors has decided to recall all the vehicles affected by this problem. The automaker has also started pushing over-the-air (OTA) updates for all affected vehicles. While some vehicles may have already received the updates, others will start receiving them in the coming weeks.

The vehicles affected by the recall will receive OTA updates to fix the issue (Image via Tesla)

The OTA updates are focused on limiting the areas and/or conditions where the Autosteer feature can be used. The automaker also said that the updates add extra controls which will increase the prominence of the visual alerts and will simplify the way the Autosteer feature is switched on and off.

The update will also include additional checks to ensure that the feature is being used responsibly and outside of 'controlled access roads and when approaching traffic control devices.' The drivers who keep failing 'to demonstrate continuous and sustained driving responsibility' will now be suspended from using the Autosteer feature.