Honda and Acura Recall 2023: Reason, Affected Models, and Other Details Revealed

Over 2.5 million vehicles are part of a nationwide recall issued by the American arm of Honda Motors because of an issue with the fuel pump impeller. The faulty component may cause engine stalling and/or failures while the vehicle is being driven, thus posing risks of crashes.

Initiated on Monday, December 18, 2023, the voluntary recall applies to more than a dozen Honda and Acura vehicle models. These include Accord, Civic, Clarity PHEV, CR-V, Fit, HR-V, ILX, Insight, Odyssey, Passport, Ridgeline, Acura MDX, Acura RDX, Acura RLX, and Acura TLX. The vehicles affected by the fuel pump impeller problem are all between the model years 2017 to 2020.

The vehicles affected by the nationwide voluntary recall may be prone to engine failure problems (Image via Acura)

As per the automaker, the fuel pump impellers in the recalled vehicles are feared to have been improperly molded which could result in low-density impellers. As time passes, the component may not only deform but also interfere with the fuel pump body, thus making the fuel pump inoperable.

An inoperative fuel pump module may keep the engine from starting or can stall the engine while driving, thus increasing crash and injury risks. The vehicles affected by this problem may warn the driver by illuminating the Malfunction Indicator Lamp (MIL). The affected vehicles may also start experiencing difficulty when starting and may intermittently lose power in some cases.

All you need to know about the Honda and Acura Recall

Expand Tweet

Nearly 2,539,902 vehicles are part of a nationwide voluntary recall initiated by the American arm of Honda Motors earlier this week. Feared to have a problem with the fuel pump impellers, the affected vehicles may be prone to engine stalling and/or failures.

As per the automaker, all vehicles affected by the problem will get a fuel pump module replacement at authorized dealerships across the United States. The inspection and replacement of the fuel pump module will be available to all owners of the recalled vehicles at no cost.

It is to be noted that Honda has already indicated that there may not be enough replacement parts for all recalled vehicles right now. As such, the replacement will only be available in several phases. The automaker plans to begin sending the notification letters for the first batch of vehicles on February 5, 2024.

The recalled vehicles will get a free fuel pump module replacement (Image via Honda)

Owners can refer to the following list to know if their vehicle is affected by the nationwide voluntary recall:

H. Accord (2018-2020)

H. Accord Hybrid (2017-2020)

H. Civic 4D (2018-2020)

H. Civic 2D (2018-2020)

H. Civic 5D (2018-2020)

H. Civic Type R (2018-2020)

H. Clarity PHEV (2018-2019)

H. CR-V (2018-2020)

H. CR-V Hybrid (2020)

H. Fit (2018-2019)

H. HR-V (2018-2020)

H. Odyssey (2018-2020)

H. Passport (2019-2020)

H. Ridgeline (2018-2020)

Honda Insight (2019-2020)

Acura ILX (2018-2020)

Acura MDX (2018-2020)

Acura MDX Hybrid (2018-2020)

Acura NSX (2017-2020)

Acura RDX (2018-2020)

Acura RLX (2018-2020)

Acura TLX (2018-2020)

Considering the shortage of replacement parts, owners may have to wait for their turn to get the remedy. While the automaker has not confirmed which vehicles will be getting the replacements first, owners can always get such queries sorted by calling the Honda Customer Service at 1-888-234-2138.